Adrian Segecic became Pompey’s first signing of the summer on Wednesday after he joined the club from Sydney FC

The 21-year-old has made the move from Sydney FC, with John Mousinho’s men reaching a financial settlement over training compensation with the Sky Blues to secure the exciting attcking midfielder’s signature.

The Blues fended off strong interest in the highly-regarded Australia under-23 international, with clubs from Scotland, Germany, Holland, Belgium, Denmark, Austria and the USA all keen on landing last season’s A-League joint-top scorer.

Segecic has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal at Fratton Park and links up with former team-mate Hayden Matthews as well as fellow Aussies Jacob Farrell and Thomas Waddingham.

However, there was one interesting figure present at the attacking midfielder’s PO4 unveiling - and it, unsurprisingly, has got some supporters wondering why!

The surprise figure at Adrian Segecic’s Pompey unveiling

So who is this mysterious figure, I head you ask!

Well, it was Mark Robertson - the father of former Blues loanee and League One title-winner Alex Robertson, who, as we all know, moved to Cardiff City last summer.

Mark, who represented Australia at international level during his playing career, is now a freelance director of sports performance and has previously worked at the City Football Group as a sports specialist.

For some unknown reason, he was at Fratton Park on Wednesday evening and posed for a photo alongside Segecic following his signing. Accompanying the picture, which was uploaded onto X, were the words: ‘Just two randoms in Portsmouth.’

Mark Robertson, father of former Pompey loanee Alex, alongside Adrian Segecic. | National World

This has prompted some talk on social media from supporters, who are hoping it could result in son Alex returning to PO4 this summer. @debojono commented: ‘missing your boy Mark,’ while @zaksarge_ was clear by saying: ‘Bring Robbo back with him.’

@PFCJohnPomp added: ‘Your son made the wrong decision. His home is here.’

After an impressive loan stint at Fratton Park, Pompey were interested in re-signing the Manchester City talent on a permanent deal last summer.

Despite the Blues matching Cardiff’s offer, the 22-year-old would choose south Wales over a return to PO4. Indeed, the Etihad Stadium youth product would go on to feature 39 times for the Bluebirds, who finished bottom of the Championship last term.

Alex Robertson. | AFP via Getty Images

John Mousinho on Alex Robertson snub

He told The News: ‘Players make decisions on all the facts they have in front of them. With the benefit of hindsight, you can look back and think about all of these things as a player and a club.

‘I have been in that situation as a player, you just don’t know. You make the decision based on all the factors in front of you.

‘We can say what you want about Alex, I know it wasn’t driven by finance, it wasn’t driven by money. I spoke to him about that, he was very, very honest with me about his expectations and where he wanted to go as a footballer.

‘Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t.’

