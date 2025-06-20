Pompey could be given a huge financial boost in their reported pursuit of Patrick Nuamah.

Pompey’s reported pursuit of Patrick Nuamah could be given a huge shot in the arm.

The Blues have recently been credited with interest in the winger, who currently operates at Serie B side Brescia.

A report from Sky Italia has claimed John Mousinho’s men are in the hunt for the 19-year-old, who is set to leave Brescia this summer.

The teenage sensation is also said to be on the radar of Eredivise outfit AZ Alkmaar as interest in Nuamah grows.

The versatile winger, who can also operate in midfield, netted two goals in 23 appearances last season as he established himself in Rolando Maran’s senior squad.

After making his debut aged 16 during the 2022-23 campaign, the Mario Rigamonte Stadium youth product has gone on to amass 33 first-team outings in all competitions.

His breakthrough season last term wasn’t enough to keep Brescia in Italy’s second division after finishing 18th in Serie B.

However, financial difficulties saw the Biancazzurri handed a four-point deduction, dropping them three places and into the relegation zone.

But further off-field issues could now see Brescia expelled from Italy’s professional leagues and into the amateur divisions.

After failing to pay debts of around £2.5m, the 114-year-old outfit looks set to face expulsion from the top three tiers under former Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino.

The Biancazzurri have a rich history in Italy with the likes of Roberto Baggio, Pep Guardiola, Andrea Pirlo and Mario Balotelli lining up for the club over the years.

But that could come to a close with the Italian entrepreneur believed to sending the club towards bankruptcy, with players’ wages unpaid for the past two months.

This could result in a cut-price deal for Nuamah if Pompey were to pursue a move, despite the versatile forward still holding three years on his Brescia deal.

Pompey’s transfer window so far and Patrick Nuamah link

Nuamah has become the latest name to be reportedly linked with a move to Fratton Park this summer.

It’s set to be a busy window ahead on the south coast, with plenty of incomings and outings to be expected as Pompey prepare for their second-successive Championship campaign.

The Blues have already got their business underway with the arrival of Adrian Segecic on Wednesday evening.

The 21-year-old sensation has made the move from Sydney FC, with Mousinho's men paying a compensation fee for the attacking midfielder, who was out of contract this summer.

After ending last term as the joint top score in the A-League, Segecic has made the move to England joining fellow Aussies Hayden Matthews, Jacob Farrell and Thomas Waddingham at PO4.

Soon after the Socceroos under-23 international’s arrival, Pompey announced the emotional departure of Christian Saydee. The powerful forward completed a switch to League One side Wigan Athletic on Thursday - bringing an end to his two-year stay.