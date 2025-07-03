Former Pompey keeper and League One title-winning medallist Ryan Schofield is on the move again

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Pompey keeper Ryan Schofield has been presented with the opportunity to put his recent frustrations firmly behind him.

Left without a club for seven months following his Blues exit last summer, the 25-year-old fringe player was handed a lifeline by League Two strugglers Morecambe back in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet that move also turned sour as the former Huddersfield stopper was restricted to just five appearances for The Shrimps and could do little as Derek Adams’ side fell through the EFL trapdoor and returned to the non-league scene for the first time in 18 years.

Schofield was subsequently released upon Morecambe’s relegation as the club declined the opportunity to extend his Mazuma Stadium stay, leaving the one-time England youth international without a club for a second successive summer.

However, the keeper hasn’t had to wait long this time around to find new employers. Indeed, he’s been handed the chance to kick-start his career with Irish League side Coleraine, who have just handed Schofield a multi-year contract at The Showgrounds.

Ryan Schofield receives warm welcome at Coleraine

The future looks bright for Coleraine, who last won the league title in 1974, after 24-year-old local property developer Henry Ross became the majority shareholder of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That has seen the Bannsiders splash the cash this summer in an attempt to re-establish themselves as one of Northern Ireland’s top sides. And it appears they firmly believe Schofield can help them achieve their ambitions.

Head of goalkeeping, Michael Dougherty, has remained a fan of Schofield ever since he worked with him at Huddersfield during their most recent Championship days.

He’s believes the shot-stopper is ‘an exceptional talent’ and ‘ticks a lot of boxes’ as Coleraine begin their quest for Irish League supremacy.

Dougherty told the club website: ‘Ryan has always been an exceptional talent. You don’t play that many games in the Championship (33) at a young age without being a top goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I had the opportunity to work with him for a week or so over at Huddersfield during a coaching visit a few years ago and got to see him up close and personal.

‘Like I have with many goalkeepers I’ve worked with or had recommended to me - I've kept an eye on things - he did unbelievably well for England and also in the Championship. He’s a top goalkeeper.

‘In terms of what the future holds for him… it's to come to this football club, show people how good he is, help this club be successful and hopefully it’s no different than what I’ve wanted for all the goalkeepers I’ve worked with - to get him to a level where he can go on to bigger and better things.

‘I'm really looking forward to working with Ryan, getting to know him more as a person and finding out what brings the best out of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He's a top-class shot-stopper which is a huge strength to have in your armour. He’s quick, agile and a great communicator. He’s confident and he can manage big games.

‘When you're looking at all the attributes of what you want in your goalkeeper - he ticks a lot of boxes.’

Ryan Schofield’s time at Pompey

Ryan Schofield during his Pompey days

Signed as a free agent following his Huddersfield release in July 2023, Schofield was brought in to rival Will Norris for the Blues’ No1 jersey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with Norris quickly establishing himself as first-choice, the former Terrier failed to appear for John Mousinho’s men during their League One title-winning season.

Indeed, Schofield struggled during his solitary season at Fratton Park and managed just six appearances in various cup competitions. His last outing came in the EFL Trophy debacle against AFC Wimbledon in December of that season, which the hosts lost 5-2.

With Matt Macey returning to PO4 a month later during the January transfer window, the former England youth international was then never seen in a match-day squad for the Blues again.

Schofield was released at the end of the 2023-24 season following the expiry of his 12-month deal.

For your next Pompey read: John Mousinho makes signings admission that might surprise Fratton faithful