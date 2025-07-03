Pompey fans are patiently waiting to see what the Blues do next in the transfer window

John Mousinho has admitted nothing is imminent on the transfer incoming front for Pompey.

The Blues boss confessed the Fratton Park side are unlikely to add to their first-team ranks before they jet off for a pre-season warm-weather training camp in Bratislava at the weekend.

There are deals currently being worked on behind the scenes, with The News understanding that recent reports linking the Championship outfit with Alex Robertson, Pelle Mattsson and Griffin Yow to be true.

However, Pompey are not in a position to conclude anything at this moment in time, with Adrian Segecic set to be the only new arrival on the plane for the week-long trip to Slovakia.

Pompey not close to transfer window incomings

John Mousinho | Habibur Rahman

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s departure, Mousinho said: ‘There’s plenty in the pipeline but nothing imminent’.

When asked if any new additions would join before the team flies off, the head coach added: ‘Probably not before Slovakia, but I think by the time we're back, we'll still be in a very, very good spot.

‘By the time we're back from Slovakia, we'll be three weeks into a seven-week pre-season, so we still have three weeks left. The games start on the 15th, and we've got plenty of games from that point onwards.

‘If you could wave a magic wand and say, would you want all your players in the first day of pre-season, my answer would be yes.

‘The next question would be, would you want players that you don't want in the first day of pre-season? The answer would be categorically no. I want the right players in at the right time, and we have to wait for that, that's absolutely fine.’

What Pompey need during summer transfer window

Socceroos under-23 international Segecic represents Pompey’s only piece of business to date in the transfer window, with the attacking midfielder brought in for a nominal fee as he entered the final weeks of his contract situation with Sydney FC.

The young Aussie is capable of playing numerous roles across the Blues front line. However, there remains a need to add to the squad, with additional attacking players in the form of wingers and a striker - following Kusini Yengi’s departure - still required.

Midfield remains an area that needs reinforcing following the summer departures of loanees Freddie Potts and Isaac Hayden. Doubts also exist about Abdoulaye Kamara’s long-term Pompey future following a nightmare maiden season at PO4 for the former Borussia Dortmund player.

Meanwhile, Mousinho is open to adding to his centre-back ranks after missing out on Rob Atkinson. The defender signed a new contract at Bristol City following a successful loan stint at Fratton Park over the second half of last season.

Pompey’s first pre-season game is against Woking on Tuesday, July 15.

