‘When I got the chance it was a goal’: Adrian Segecic’s exciting claim ahead of Portsmouth unleashing new boy on Championship
Adrian Segecic has detailed his clinical eye for the spectacular which led to his Pompey arrival.
And the Blues’ new boy has revealed it was John Mousinho’s influence which proved decisive in convincing the Sydney FC arrival Fratton Park was the place for him.
Spectacular A-League goals and clinical Segecic finishing
Segecic sealed a move to PO4 on a three-year deal last week, with Pompey heading off interest from a stack of European clubs to get their man.
The 21-year-old came to prominence last term as the A-League’s top scorer in a breakout season for the attacker.
Segecic bagged 13 league goals, supplementing that return with a further five finishes in AFC Champions League Elite action.
His goals showcased an eye for the spectacular, with a number of fierce left-footed efforts coming from outside the penalty area.
Then Segecic got the chance to impress for the ASEAN All Stars at the end of last month, bagging an assist in their 1-0 success over Ruben Amorim’s men.
It’s been a memorable period for skilful operator and there’s anticipation about Segecic now showcasing that talent in the Championship.
He told Pompey’s official website: ‘For me it was an unbelievable season with the goalscoring form and everything involved.
‘With the players we have at Sydney FC I didn’t think I’d get the opportunity to play as much as I did and impact as much as I did.
‘For me it was unbelievable to have a season like that to lead me to a club like this.
‘I think it was making the most of my chances. Every time I had a chance to use my left foot, it’s one of the strongest points of my game if I can get a shot off, when I got the chance to drop it, it was a goal.
‘Then to play against a team like that (United), if you were told when you were younger you’d get the chance to play against a team like Manchester United at the age of 20 you’d laugh.
‘So to get that opportunity in front of 75,000 fans, come on and get the assist to win 1-0 was massive. It was a really good experience for me.’
Pompey boss holds Segecic appeal
The likes of Austrian giants Rapid Vienna were among those pursuing Segecic with a stack of clubs across Europe keen on landing the player.
Segecic explained there was only place he was going to end up, however, once he spoke to Mousinho.
He added: ‘I heard from my representative that Pompey were interested and I had a bit of a chat with the gaffer. Once I had a chat with the gaffer, that was me done.
‘It’s a good move and I have a lot of friends here, so to be here is everything is easier.
‘I can’t wait to get started.
‘I spoke with a lot of clubs, but speaking to John on the first Zoom call we had - after that it was hard to go past the guy.
‘Speaking to Richard Hughes as well and everyone involved, especially when he mentioned the fans and everything they expect.
‘After I had the first chat there was no going back - I was signed, sealed and delivered.’
