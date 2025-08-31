Pompey boss John Mousinho tells The News how much transfer activity, in terms of recruitment, can be anticipated before the transfer deadline.

John Mousinho has revealed Pompey fans can expect up to three new signings to arrive before the close of the transfer window.

It promises to be a busy final day of summer trading, ahead of the cut-off for business to be completed at 7pm tomorrow evening.

The future of Josh Murphy is currently dominating, with Leicester City pursuing the Blues’ star man at the window’s climax.

In terms of arrivals, Pompey are looking to bolster their options in forward areas with striking and wide options the focus.

A deal has been agreed to bring in St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk, with the Northern Ireland prospect set to seal his arrival at PO4.

The Scottish Championship side’s boss, Simo Valakari, last night confirmed terms had been agreed with the striker expected to undergo a medical ahead of the move being finalised.

That would be Pompey’s eighth capture of the summer, with Crystal Palace’s Franco Umeh also being eyed. A potential loan deal is in the pipeline for the Republic of Ireland under-21 international, who looks set to depart Selhurst Park.

Mousinho feels there could be as many of three new players through the door, however, before the window closes.

When asked how many signing he expects to arrive at Pompey, he said: ‘I would bet somewhere between one and three.

‘I think it’s looking okay at the moment.

‘The ins are the same as the outs, though. I haven’t paid any attention to anything to do with recruitment over the past couple of days (before Preston).

‘I do know there’s a huge amount going on in the background, though.

‘I’ll sit down with Rich (Hughes), Andy (Cullen) and Tony (Brown) to see what’s happening, because there’s not long left of the window.’

As well as attacking areas, the goalkeeping department is one which could see surgery before the curtain comes down on the transfer window.

Jordan Archer is looking at a potential exit, as the keeper seeks the regular playing time he’s not looking likely to find at Fratton Park in the final year of his deal.

The scenario remains a fluid one in that area, with Mousinho comfortable with Archer staying but happy to action an exit if a suitable options presents itself to the former QPR man.

Speaking about Archer’s situation on Friday, Mousinho said: ‘Jordan’s another one where his future is up in the air, I’m not sure if Jordan will end up going out.

‘He’s been great for us in training and there’s been a little bit of interest, but nothing which has been right for him.

‘With Jordan it’s a case of if he finds something he wants to take and it’s a good opportunity for him we won’t stand in his way. If not though we are happy having him in the building.

‘For Jordan he wants to go and play games, that’s always been the conversation we’ve had. So if there is an opportunity for him to go and play then great.

‘But Jordan isn’t a player who’s caused any issues at all, he’s been in really good form in pre-season actually. So in a lot of ways it’s great to have him around.’

