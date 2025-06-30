Kwame Poku has moved to QPR from Peterborough United. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

In the conversation over fancied transfer targets Kwame Poku was a popular choice among Pompey fans. QPR have now beaten the likes of Rangers’ Birmingham City and Swansea City to the Peterborough United attacker’s capture.

He’s a player who many Pompey fans have had their eyes on for some time.

When the discussions over Blues transfer targets has arisen in recent months and, indeed, seasons, Kwame Poku’s name has never usually been far from the surface.

The 23-year-old attacker is a player who’s shown he can excite and deliver goal contributions in his time at Peterborough, returning 12 finishes and 11 assists last season despite his team labouring in League One.

Poku’s numbers were made all the more impressive given he matched his 12-goal return the previous season, despite spending three months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

That saw a huge number of clubs touted with interest in the former Colchester United man, though it was Rangers, Swansea City and big-spending Birmingham City there was the most noise around.

It was QPR who won the day, however, after they, Swansea and an unnamed side reportedly agreed a training compensation fee with the Posh last week.

The £900,000 figure, plus add-ons, paid by the Londoners looks decent value for a player viewed by many as the top talent League One has to offer.

Poku: I want as many numbers as possible

Poku is reportedly going to be paid around £20,000 a week at QPR in a busy period of transfer activity at Loftus Road, after also landing Kealey Adamson and Amado Mbengue last week.

And the pacy and skilful operator has big ambitions at his new home, as he returns to Championship level.

Poku told QPR’s website: ‘I feel like the project they're building here excites me and I want to be part of taking QPR to that next level.

‘There's good players here and I think it's exciting times for the club.

‘When I was speaking to him (new head coach Julien Stephan) he was talking about where he sees me fitting in and where he thinks I can influence the game.

‘That's what really attracted me. Being 23 turning 24, I'm not quite young anymore so I want to come in and make my mark from the jump.

‘I think it was a journey that needed to happen to get me to this stage right now.

‘It was about being resilient and trying to be in a position where I can just showcase my talent every day and be the best version of myself.

‘Going into this level, it's just about learning about this level, getting used to it and then expressing myself.

‘I think I had some good performances (playing in the Championship with Peterborough in 2021-22), good on the ball, I just think what separated then from now was the statistical side of it.

‘Coming into this team where there's a lot of good attacking players and good all-rounded players as well, I think I'll create more chances, be at the end of a lot of chances and get more numbers.

‘It's a new experience and I'm looking forward to it.

‘I just want to get as many numbers individually as possible, and with the team improve on where we were last season.

‘That's the main thing - carry on improving and see where it takes us.’

It’s been less than a fortnight since Pompey brought in their single new face so far this summer in Aussie rising star Adrian Segecic, with keeper Ben Killip signing a new two-year deal.

Chief executive Andy Cullen has told The News he’s hopeful of one more new face joining the group before John Mousinho’s squad head to Slovakia for a warm-weather training camp next week.