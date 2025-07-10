Pompey suffered a transfer blow last month when Rob Atkinson signed a new Bristol City deal. John Mousinho discusses the issue over his former Oxford United team-mate today.

John Mousinho is refusing to totally shut off the possibility of a Fratton return for Rob Atkinson.

But the Blues boss accepted it’s now looking unlikely the hero of last season’s Championship campaign will be returning to his squad next season.

Mousinho not hopeful on Bristol City man but ‘you never know’

Atkinson was a publicly acknowledged transfer priority for Pompey this summer, after making a huge impression on loan over the second half of last term.

The former Oxford United team-mate of Mousinho played a key role in keeping his temporary employers in the second tier across 15 appearances, with an outstanding run of one defeat in his final 12 outings.

There were Fratton hopes that deal would be made permanent this summer, with Atkinson stating he would be open to a move - though also indicating he was happy with his current employers.

It was the Robins who acted, however, handing the 26-year-old a two-year extension to his existing agreement, keeping the centre-back at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2028.

With Gerhard Struber named Liam Manning’s successor, the Austrian made it clear Atkinson was wanted at the club moving forward.

Mousinho feels that scenario now makes the chances of any further Pompey deal unlikely, though he’s keeping the door ajar to any possibility the situation could change.

He said: ‘It may have been a factor (Struber) going to Bristol City with Rob (staying with them), but as far as we were concerned the (football operation) structure at Bristol City were going to be keen to keep Rob anyway.

‘So it was very similar to most structures when you see head coaches and sporting directors. They are built for continuity, and it was clear to me that Rob was part of their plans.

‘I’d be very surprised if he was available now.

‘If you give someone a three-year contract it’s probably a sign you want to keep him at the club, but you never know what could happen.’

Meanwhile, Pompey are ploughing on with their player push this summer, with some positive noises some completed business could now be on horizon.

That won’t be done while Mousinho’s squad are in Slovakia for their pre-season training camp, however, as the Blues were going through their final session near Bratislava at an open day.

Foreign transfer focus will mean players need time

Over 80 Pompey fans have been welcomed into the outstanding sports facility - and will see Aussie new boy Adrian Segecic in action for the first time.

Segecic is the sole new recruit so far, with Pompey focussing their attention on overseas business to maximise the value they can find on new additions.

Mousinho has acknowledged that’s the road the Blues are going down, and feels that means there will need to be a bedding-in period for those who come in and haven’t experienced the Championship before.

When asked if his new overseas signings are going to need time to adjust, Mousinho said: ‘I think so, we were certainly wary of that last year.

‘When we brought Nico Schmid in we made sure he had a bit of time to adjust.

‘That definitely happens (they need time), it definitely happens.

‘The intensity of the Championship is very different, the intensity of training is very different, the weather and the amount of games we play in a short space of time.

‘All of these things are things which take time to adjust to.’