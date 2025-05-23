It’s been confirmed Pompey will look to Europe and beyond to do their transfer business - chief executive Andy Cullen explains the logic beyond doing so, ahead of a second Championship campaign.

Andy Cullen has confirmed Pompey will put a focus on overseas recruitment this summer.

And the Blues chief executive has detailed the thinking behind intensifying their focus on landing players from beyond these shores.

The News revealed last week the recruitment team are looking heavily into landing players from abroad, with the football operation seeing greater spending value from doing so.

The Australian market has been used extensively, since sporting director Rich Hughes’ arrival at the club was confirmed in September 2022.

Terry Devlin came from Northern Ireland side Glentoran two years ago, while Pompey also landed players from mainland Europe last year.

Austrian Nico Schmid has been a runaway since joining from BW Linz for 400,000 Euros, while Elias Sorensen came from Denmark and Guinean Abdoulaye Kamara via German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Pompey have high hopes for Aussie defender Hayden Matthews | National World

Cullen explained Pompey believe the free agent market doesn’t requisite quality this year, following on from Josh Murphy being the big success story of the season after arriving as an out-of-contract player last year.

Likewise, the Blues don’t see as many under-21 options stepping up and being able to make an immediate impact at Championship level.

Pompey are potentially looking to up their spending this year, with Cullen confirming the value as being seen as coming from abroad for players hungry to make the grade in the second tier.

Pompey transfer ‘success’ in Australia and Europe

He said: ‘This year there’s fewer free agents in the market, that then starts to drive up costs a little bit more as well.

‘We’ve had some really good success in bringing over players from Australia, which is a really good market to look into at the moment.

‘I think there are about 31 players from Australia in the EFL - and we have four of them!

‘We’ve also had some success going into Austria last year with Nico (Schmid) and bringing him cross.

‘I think there’s an ambition for a lot of players at a certain level, the young emerging talent which still remains a core area of focus.

Pompey now have eight days to wait until they can officially get their transfer business underway, with the transfer window opening on June 1.

The window stays open until June 10, before closing until June 16 and then staying open until 7pm on September 1.

The window is not open to stay up for more than a total 89 days, hence the short closure, with the initial opening period to allow teams competing in the Fifa Club World Cup to do some early business.