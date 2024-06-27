Portsmouth handed another important boost following this week's transfer double
Fresh from announcing an agreement to extend Marlon Pack’s stay at the club for another two years - along with this week’s signings of Josh Murphy and Reuben Swann - the Blues have revealed that all 15,000 season tickets they had on sale at the beginning of the summer have now been snapped up.
That’s after 300 seats that had been offered to those currently on the 2,000-plus Fratton Park season ticket waiting list were sold within two days of going on sale.
It’s the second year running that Pompey have reached the impressive ticketing milestone, with the cap set at 15,000 to allow tickets to be sold on a match-by-match basis as well. That demonstrates the incredible loyalty of the Fratton faithful as excitement grows ahead of the Blues’ first Championship campaign in 12 years
The anticipation towards the new term was ramped up again on Wednesday, when the 2024-25 fixtures were announced. A request by the Blues to have their first game of the season played away from home was granted, with John Mousinho’s side travelling to Leeds United on the opening day of the campaign (Saturday, August 10).
It means Luton Town’s visit to Fratton Park on Saturday, August 17, will be the first time this season’s season-ticket cohort will get to see their team in action on home soil.
The club will announce in due course when individual tickets for that game, and others, will go on sale. Fratton Park’s capacity is expected to sit around the 21,000 mark for their Championship return following work on the PO4 structure in recent seasons.
