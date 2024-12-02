Pompey are anxiously waiting to discover whether their problematic striking options have been further depleted.

John Mousinho has already lost Kusini Yengi for an undetermined period of time as the Blues await scan results of a knee issue, while Colby Bishop has only just returned from heart surgery.

Now their medical department must assess the extent of Mark O’Mahony’s hip injury after being forced off in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Swansea.

The Brighton loanee replaced Colby Bishop in the 55nd minute, shortly after Luke Williams’ side had completed their swift fightback from trailing 2-0.

Frustratingly, however, O’Mahony lasted just 12 minutes before having to leave the field after twice going down with a hip injury.

He was replaced in the 67th minute by Christian Saydee, who subsequently missed a glorious late chance to win it for Pompey when he failed to capitalise on Connor Ogilvie’s left-wing cross.

Now the Blues must wait on the outcome on O’Mahony over the next few days as they wait for the hip complaint to settle down.

Mousinho told The News: ‘I don’t really know how bad it is at the moment. Mark didn’t look great, but I don’t think it’s too bad. It’s just a whack to the hip.

‘He wasn’t moving particularly well, there was ice on his hip after he came off. I didn't really have a chance to see how he was after the game.

‘So that was a frustrating one.’

It represented the next stage of his first-team comeback, having appeared off the bench - and scored - in the final 12 minutes in the 3-1 success over Preston earlier in the month.

Mousinho added: ‘Colby is fine. We brought him off because he was shattered, that was his first start in seven months.

‘I thought he did pretty well, he was a menace up top with his physical threat, he pressed well and just got tired after half-time.

‘As a first start back, I was really pleased with Colby's performance.’