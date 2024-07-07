Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey are being credited with an interest in Bolton Wanderers full-back Josh Dacres-Cogley.

However, the reported £500,000 valuation the League One side have placed on the attack-minded defender could prove a stumbling block for the Blues.

Pompey have already recruited at right-back this summer following the arrival of Barnsley captain Jordan Williams on a free transfer. He represents the first piece of business John Mousinho is expected to do in that specific department this season following the release of Joe Rafferty at the end of last season.

Indeed, with Zak Swanson’s Blues career looking increasingly perilous with his contract now up and no sign of fresh terms being agreed, a second arrival is expected to bolster Pompey’s options in that area.

Mousinho has already indicated that midfielder Terry Devlin could provide back-up to Williams if the right sort of player can’t be added to the Fratton Park ranks between now and the end of the transfer window.

Yet, according to transfer specialist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon account, a move for Dacres-Cogley is currently being explored.

The 28-year-old featured 55 times for Ian Evatt’s side in all competitions last season as their promotion bid fell short with defeat to Oxford United in the League One play-off final. The former Birmingham and Tranmere featured in both games against Pompey last season - including the 1-1 draw at the Toughsheet Community Stadium that moved the Blues a step closer to promotion at the league title.

The free transfer arrival from Tranmere last summer is a marauding full-back, who would definitely bolster Pompey’s attacking threat down the right flank. Three goals and six assists for Bolton last season testifies to that.

Yet whether Pompey are willing for fork out £500,000 remains to be seen. There would have to be serious room for manoeuvre from Evatt & Co for Dacres-Cogley to be considered a viable option, with the Blues still looking to improve other areas of their squad.