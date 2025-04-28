Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Pompey loanee suffered agonising last-minute heartbreak on a compelling final day of the season on Saturday.

Reuben Swann and Havant & Waterlooville’s Southern League premier division south campaign ended in frustration after they missed out on a play-off spot to Dorchester Town.

The Hawks - managed by former Fratton Park kit man and coach Shaun North - took the fight to the wire as they went in search of an instant return to the National League South.

In a team full of ex-Blues men - including Nigel Atangana, Josh Dockerill, Harvey Laidlaw and Leon Maloney - as well as Swann, the Westleigh Park side missed out on a crucial fifth-place finish following drama elsewhere.

After bringing themselves back into play-off contention following an impressive nine-game unbeaten run, the Hawks sat just one point behind Dorchester heading into the final game of the season against Wimborne Town.

North’s side played their part as Ryan Seager’s first-half double secured a 2-0 win to round off the season on a winning note.

But it was results elsewhere which ultimately determined the Hawks’ fate, with the Magpies in action away to Hungerford Town.

Tom Killick’s men, who have the likes of former Blues aces Brett Pitman and Wes Fogden in their ranks, found themselves behind early on, with anything but a victory seeing them relinquish the last play-off spot to the Hawks.

However, they completed a fantastic turnaround when Will Spetch headed in a 96th-minute winner to secure a late victory and - more importantly - maintain their fifth-place spot by a single point.

It brought a frustrating end to Swann’s spell at Westleigh Park, after spending the past nine months there on loan from Pompey.

The 19-year-old was signed by the Blues in June 2024 - penning a two-year deal at Fratton Park following a move from AFC Sudbury for an undisclosed fee.

The former Colchester United youngster was then swiftly recruited by North, who spent two productive decades coaching in the Blues’ youth-set up before joining the Hawks following their relegation from the National League South last season.

Since then, Swann has been under the watchful eye of the former Fratton Park coach and has amassed 40 appearances as well as scoring eight goals.

And the attacking midfielder came off the bench in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Wimborne, replacing Nana Owusu in the 89th minute.

It’ll no doubt be a heartbreaking end to his loan stay at Westleigh Park, with the Hawks missing out on a play-off semi-final game against AFC Totton.

What John Mousinho has said on Reuben Swann’s loan spell away from Pompey

John Mousinho has been keeping close tabs on Swann’s loan stay, with North working under the Pompey boss before his departure last summer.

Speaking to The News back in March, the Blues head coach was pleased with the youngster’s development away from Fratton Park.

‘Reuben is good, he’s picking up more minutes now recently for Havant. It has been a bit stop-start in terms of his loan so far.

‘But when he’s done well, he has come off the bench and done brilliantly. It’s about trying to sustain that from a fitness standpoint for Reuben and for him to learn the requirements of what it’s like at any level - particularly when you have the demands and competitiveness of Havant’s league.

‘We’re really lucky because Shaun North comes in twice a week, so we still speak to him and get the updates.

‘Northy is constantly pushing him, there's a bit of tough love there as well in terms of how we need to improve Reuben, and we are really pleased with the loan.

‘I think he’s improved massively. When we first got him in the building around this time last year on trial, we were very impressed by what we saw. There was a load of refinement needed.

‘Fitness is a big thing with Reuben. Making sure he stays fit and then making sure he pushes himself in terms of his cardiovascular fitness and the amount we need him to run - and he’s doing that.’