Millwall travel to Portsmouth next week. | Getty Images

Three Millwall players are walking a suspension tightrope ahead of their clash with Portsmouth next week

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three Millwall stalwarts are at risk of missing next week's clash with Portsmouth due to the number of yellow cards that they have accumulated in the opening months of the campaign.

Japhet Tanganga, George Honeyman and Ryan Leonard have all picked up four yellow cards this season and are now just one caution away from missing the trip to Fratton Park on Wednesday evening. Tanganga has enjoyed a strong start to his Millwall career since arriving from Tottenham and has been crucial to the Lions’ strong early season form which currently sees them occupy eighth position. The 25-year-old notably scored the winner against Leeds United earlier in the season and is a huge presence from set pieces in both boxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Honeyman has played in all 15 games this season, starting 14 and appearing as a substitute on one occasion. The box-to-box midfielder has recorded one goal and three assists over the course of the season. Right back Leonard has also been involved in all 15 matches this season and has played in every minute of every game since the opening day defeat to Watford.

Leonard is yet to register a goal or an assist this term but has been one of the team’s most consistent performers at the back since arriving in 2018. The 32-year-old notably won Millwall’s Player of the Season award last term. The EFL has a disciplinary rule which sees players issued a one match ban should they accumulate five yellow cards before the 19 game mark.

This is something that Pompey forward Callum Lang, with four bookings, will need to be aware of. The 26-year-old has found the net four times in 12 matches this term and is currently the team’s top scorer.

Portsmouth travel to Lancashire to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in a crucial encounter where they will look to continue building momentum after a victory against Preston last time out. Meanwhile, Millwall will look to boost their play-off hopes by producing a strong performance against Championship pacesetters Sunderland at The Den.