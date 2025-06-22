The latest headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Pompey got their summer transfer business underway this week, confirming the arrival of highly-regarded Adrian Segecic.

The Blues fended off interest from clubs across the globe to land the 21-year-old sensation, who has penned a three-year deal following his switch from Sydney FC.

With one new face already through the doors at Fratton Park, John Mousinho’s men have also been linked with Luton Town midfielder Shandon Baptiste.

Pompey have been credited with interest in the 27-year-old along with Oxford United.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championships as clubs continue their summer spending.

Here are all the latest headlines involving the Blues’ rivals.

Potters’ plan for Lowe

Stoke City are bracing for a potential bid for Nathan Lowe, according to transfer correspondent Alan Nixon.

It has been reported that Huddersfield Town are looking to make a move for the 19-year-old this summer following an outstanding loan stint with Walsall.

The Potters have placed a £2.5m valuation on the striker as interest grows in the Bet365 youth product.

The Terriers are believed to be interested in a swoop for Lowe in the window as Lee Grant continues to strengthen ahead of the new League One campaign.

Huddersfield have already added former Pompey winger Marcus Harness to the ranks following his Ipswich Town exit as well as ex-Blues target Ryan Ledson.

The duo join Josh Feeney, Murray Wallace, Sean Roughan and Joe Lowe in making the switch to the John Smith’s Stadium so far this summer.

Lowe spent the first half of last term on loan with Walsall, where he amassed a staggering 18 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions.

After being recalled by Stoke in January, the talented forward netted just once in 10 Championship outings - which included a start against Pompey in January.

Duo duel for in-demand midfielder

Birmingham City and Southampton have become the latest clubs to register interest in Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

Alan Nixon has claimed the Championship duo are battling it out to sign the 26-year-old, who is in-demand this summer.

The former Huddersfield ace is reportedly on the radar of a number of Pompey’s rivals, with Preston North End, Swansea City, Hull City and Wrexham recently linked.

O’Brien is entering the final 12 months of his current deal at the City Ground, but is expected to depart the Premier League outfit in the window.

After making the move to Forest in 2022, the ex-Bradford loanee has amassed just 16 appearances in all competitions for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side and has spent time on loan with LA FC, Middlesbrough, DC United as well as the Swans.

He featured 16 times in south Wales last term as Alan Sheehan’s men finished 12th in the Championship.

Pompey are set to reunite with their bitter Southampton next season, marking the first south coast derby since 2019.

Lewis O'Brien. | Getty Images

Hammers hope for keeper

West Ham are set to raid Leicester City following the Foxes’ relegation.

The Hammers are reportedly interested in bringing keeper Mads Hermansen to the London Stadium this summer as Graham Potter plans for his first summer in the hot-seat.

TalkSPORT have claimed Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men could be open to offers in the 24-year-old due to PSR rules following their return to the Championship.

After arriving at the King Power Stadium in 2023, Hermansen has appeared 72 in all competitions for Leicester and was a key figure in their title-winning campaign in 2023-24.

Pompey will meet the Foxes next term for the first time since the 2011-12 Championship season.

