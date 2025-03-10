John Mousinho has provided an injury update on Adil Aouchiche ahead of Wednesday night’s visit of Plymouth Argyle to Fratton Park.

The Sunderland loanee was substituted on 54 minutes during the 1-0 win against Leeds United and replaced by Terry Devlin.

The attacking midfielder picked up a foot injury in the early stages of the second half and was spotted with an ice pack around his ankle as he took his place on the bench for the remainder of the match.

It automatically raised concerns, with the Frenchman starting the Blues’ past three games in the No10 role behind central striker Colby Bishop in the absence of top-scorer Callum Lang, who is out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Pompey will reassess Aouchiche on Tuesday before making a final call on his availabilty for the game against the Pilgrims.

However, speaking in his pre-match press conference, Mousinho said the January arrival should be fine to face the Championship’s bottom-placed side.

The Blues boss told The News: ‘He’s fine. He took a knock to the top of his foot but he’s iced it.

‘He didn’t train today - but none of the lads trained today, none of the starting XI. They’re just doing recovery today. The training group was made up of all the subs and I think Adil should be fine.

‘We’ll reassess it tomorrow but I think he’ll be okay.’

Aouchiche has featured six times for Pompey since agreeing to move to Fratton Park on loan for the rest of the season on February 1.

Three of those outings have come as starts, with the Black Cats man yet to record a goal or an assist as he continues to adapt to the demands placed on him at Pompey.

Christian Saydee latest

Mousinho also revealed the latest on Christian Saydee, who was not involved against Leeds.

The forward sat out his first match-day squad this season - and his first for more than a year - when his name didn’t appear on the teamsheet.

Christian Saydee is currently out with a groin injury | National World

It was initially thought that the former Bournemouth attacker had lost his place to the fit-again Thomas Waddingham.

Yet, the Pompey boss revealed it was in fact a groin injury that prevented Saydee - who has featured 25 times for Pompey in the Championship this season - from being included.

The issue means he’ll more than likely sit out the visit of Plymouth to PO4, as Mousinho explained: ‘Chris picked up a bit of an injury in training last week so we’re just being slightly cautious with him. Chris will maybe be available for the weekend - but if he’s not he should be availble for Blackburn.

‘He’s tweaked his groin slightly, nothing majotr but we just have to be careful.’

Also absent for the game against the Pilgrims will be Conor Shaughnessy, Hayden Matthews, Rob Atkinson, Ibane Bowat, Jacob Farrell, Jordan Williams, Callum Lang and Paddy Lane.

