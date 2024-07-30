Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey’s upcoming Championship rivals are being linked with move for former Blues target

The countdown is well and truly on for Pompey’s first Championship match since 2012. In just 11 days time the Blues will take on Leeds United at Elland Road in what will be the two side’s first meeting in 12 years.

John Mousinho has already brought six new faces in to Fratton Park as he prepares for the club’s return to the EFL second-tier competition but fans have been told the transfer window is far from over and we could well be expecting to welcome even more new figures as August comes around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we await to see who else will soon be donning the navy blue shirts, here is the latest news from Pompey’s soon-to-be Championship rivals...

Leeds linked with ‘Championship winning’ signing

Leeds are being linked with a ‘statement’ signing which TBR Football has argued could send them back into the Premier League. Both the Elland Road side and newly promoted Ipswich Town are reportedly eyeing a move for Blackburn Rovers’ attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics.

The Tractor Boys, who achieved back-to-back promotion last campaign, are said to be leading the way for his signature, but as yet not deal has been agreed. Leeds will be hopeful of hijacking the deal in the coming days which comes as a blow for Pompey who will are scheduled to take on the Whites on the opening day of the Championship.

The former Bristol City midfielder was also linked with a loan move to Fratton Park in 2020 and a permanent move to PO4 in 2021, when the Blues were under the management of Kenny Jackett. At the time, six clubs were reported to be interested in signing the Republic of Ireland star who eventually opted to join Pompey’s League One rivals Peterborough United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Szmodics, 28, netted 27 league goals last campaign, picking up the Championship Golden Boot award. With just one year left on his current contract, Blackburn are said to be unlikely to expect much more than £10m for his signature. They have already rejected Ipswich’s bid of £6m and are reported to be holding out for at least £8m - a feasible payment for Daniel Farke’s promotion hopefuls who will anticipate that if Szmodics can replicate his 2023/24 form, Leeds can find their way back to the EFL top-tier.

Middlesbrough face Scottish battle for key striker

Middlesbrough are said to be ‘in dialogue’ with fellow Championship side Bristol City over signing Tommy Conway, according to Teesside Live. However, they could well face a transfer battle from Scottish Premiership giants Celtic who have also been heavily linked for a move for the forward who claimed 12 goals last campaign, earning himself a spot in Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad.

Boro boss Michael Carrick is hopeful of strengthening his forward line ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and has had Conway on his radar for some time with the ex-Manchester United star keen to provide competition and cover for Emmanuel Latte Lath, Delano Burgzorg and Josh Coburn.

However, it would appear Middlesbrough are not the only ones keeping tabs on the rising star, with Conway have previously attracted the eyes of Rangers and Wolverhampton Wanderers as well as the Hoops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conway, 21, has been the Robins’ top scorer for the past two seasons but is expected to depart Bristol City this summer after turning down a new contract offer. His current deal will expire next summer but he is currently training away from the Robins’ U21s having played no part in the club’s preseason friendlies.