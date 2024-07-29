Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have been told their ticket allocation for their season-opener at Leeds United.

The Blues make the trip to Elland Road on Saturday, August 10, for their first Championship fixture in more than 12 years.

It’s an eagerly anticipated game, with Pompey up against a Leeds side that narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Premier League last season following defeat to Southampton in the play-off final. It will also provide the ultimate test to the reigning League One champions and the squad head coach John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes have been busy assembling over the course of the summer.

A crowd in the region of 38,000 is expected to attend the category A fixture as both teams look to put down a marker ahead of another intriguing league campaign. And it’s been confirmed that Pompey will be cheered on by a crowd of 2,000 in the West Stand as the Fratton faithful return to Elland Road for the first time since October 2011.

It’s probably not as many tickets the Blues will have hoped for given the size of Leeds’ famous old ground and their new loftier surrounds. So that means competition to be there for the 12.30pm kick-off will be intense, with tickets going on sale on Wednesday morning.

Once again, entry to Pompey away games will be based on their loyalty points system, which guarantees those with 100+ loyalty points first refusal. Those Blues regulars will be at the head of the queue from 10am on Wednesday, with a window for fans with 75+ points opening a few hours later at 1pm. A third opening for supporters with 60+ credits will be made available from 4pm, before Fratton Park spectators with 35+ loyalty points get their turn from 10am on Thursday - if tickets remain available.

Any on-sold tickets will go on general sale at 1pm on the same day.

Tickets are priced at £30 (adult), £28 (senior), £28 (young person, 19-22), £25.50 (junior, 16-18) and £23.50 (child, 2-15). Children under the age of two will not be permitted entry into the stadium for health and safety reasons. Junior supporters aged 2-16 must be accompanied by someone aged 18 or above.