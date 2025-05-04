Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The curtain came down on Pompey’s maiden Championship campaign on Saturday.

The Blues drew 1-1 with Hull City to round off an impressive season back in the second tier. John Mousinho’s men finished five points clear of the relegation zone in 16th and had already sealed their survival ahead of the final day.

Away from Fratton Park, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds as the campaign reached its conclusion.

Here are the latest headlines from across the Championship.

Southampton eyeing swoop

Southampton are reportedly ‘checking on’ a move for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

The Sun has claimed the Saints are set to consider making an offer for the 24-year-old if the Black Cats fail to win promotion to the Premier League.

The England youth international still has more than three years left on his current Stadium of Light deal after penning fresh terms in 2023.

After coming through the ranks in the north east, Patterson has kept 51 clean sheets in 165 appearances after making his Sunderland debut in 2020.

It’s not just the Academy of Light academy graduate who has been tipped with a move to Southampton this summer, with the Saints also being linked with a move for French side Angers’ stopper Yahia Fofana.

The same article reports the newly relegated Championship side have been keeping tabs on the Ivory Coast number one, who is believed to be rated at £10m.

It comes just days after they were linked with a move for Bayern Munich stopper Daniel Peretz, with Aaron Ramsdale’s future at St Mary’s up in the air.

The England international is likely to leave Pompey’s south coast rivals this summer following their relegation from the Premier League.

Wrexham looking at Championship duo

Ryan Hardie scored against Pompey earlier in the season. | Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle striker Ryan Hardie and Cardiff City’s Callum Robinson have been linked with moves to Wrexham this summer.

Darren Witcoop has reported that the Red Dragons are looking to add proven Championship experience to the squad following their promotion from League One.

Both frontmen are believed to be on the Welsh side’s radar following their relegations with the Pilgrims and the Bluebirds.

Hardie played a key role in Plymouth’s late resurgence under Miron Muslic, scoring 12 times in 35 appearances. However, his goals weren’t enough to maintain their status as they fell just four points short of safety.

Meanwhile, Robinson netted the same figure in 40 games for a Cardiff side who had won just one of their last 12 league games of the season.

The Argyle striker still has 12 months remaining on his current Home Park deal, while the Cardiff goalscorer penned a new two-year contract in January.

