A roundup of the latest Championship transfer headlines.

Portsmouth have just one pre-season friendly to get through before focus completely shifts to their Championship opener. Pompey are in for a blockbuster clash against Leeds United in their first game of the season and the Whites will be eager to mark a win as they go again in their push for promotion to the Premier League.

It’s been a busy summer window so far in the Championship and there’s still time for clubs to bring in new players and finalise sales, too. So let’s take a look at the latest transfer news doing the rounds for Portsmouth’s upcoming rivals right now.

Plymouth want eight figures for 20-goal star

Plymouth Argyle’s star striker remains a hot topic of conversation right now. Multiple clubs are currently interested in signing Morgan Whittaker this summer after he tallied an impressive 20 goals and nine assists across all competitions last season.

Rangers have been pushing to sign the 23-year-old but have now had a second bid rejected by the Pilgrims. That’s according to Football Scotland, who report that the Gers have been knocked back in their second attempt, as Argyle are now looking for closer to the £10 million mark in order to let Whittaker leave.

The report claims that Rangers are ‘unlikely’ to be able to offer that amount up front but they could break it down through add-ons and additional extras.

West Brom offer rejected for League One star

West Brom have seen an offer for League One midfielder Callum Styles turned down. According to Sky Sports, Barnsley have rejected the approach for the 24-year-old, who is out of contract next summer.

Styles plays out on the left-side of the midfield usually but he is incredibly versatile and can operate anywhere in the middle of the park, and even across all three positions in attack as well. The Hungary international spent the second half of last season out on loan with Sunderland.

West Brom remain interested in bringing Style to the Hawthorns this summer, but they are in competition with other Championship sides and clubs in the MLS as well.