John Mousinho has revealed the qualities he believes will make latest signing Elias Sorensen a success at Fratton Park.

The 24-year-old forward became the Blues’ seventh arrival of the transfer window on Friday after penning a three-year-deal, with the club having the option of an additional 12 months.

An undisclosed fee with Danish second division side Esbjerg was agreed for the former Newcastle youngster - a fee believed to be in the region of 300,000-400,000 euros.

The prolific front man - who bagged 23 goals in 17 league appearances for his now former side last season - will help fill the void left by Colby Bishop, who will undergo heart surgery as Pompey prepare for their season-opener at Leeds United.

With a goal and four assists from his last Esbjerg outing a week ago, Sorensen will no doubt be keen to hit the ground running at PO4.

He could be handed a maiden runout when the Blues head to Charlton for their final game of pre-season today. And if he is paraded in front of the travelling Fratton faithful at the Valley, Mousinho is adamant they’ll like what they see.

Explaining what lured the Blues to the forward, Mousinho said: ‘Elias is an incredibly talented young centre-forward with plenty of potential.

‘He’s already been over in England and so has had a taste of the game over here. He then went back to Denmark and enjoyed a huge amount of success – particularly last season.

‘We’re excited by his energy – he’s a real livewire – and, of course, the assists and goals he has in his arsenal.

‘He’s a threat on the shoulder and also very capable with his back to goal, so we’re delighted to welcome Elias to the club.’

Sorensen will wear the number 18 shirt at Fratton Park. He’s Pompey’s third attacking addition of the summer, following the arrivals of Josh Murphy and Sammy Silvera.