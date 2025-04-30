Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey will once again be turning their full attention to recruitment following their final game of the season against Hull on Saturday.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early confirmation of their Championship status means they’ll be well-placed to start the process of reshuffling their squad for next season.

And with the Blues keen to build on this season’s positive outcome, the Fratton faithful can expect plenty of transfer activity over the months ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rumour mill has already produced one name - Tomas Galvin - a link that has already been rubbished by The News. And with ‘silly season’ fast approaching, there’s sure to be many more players credited with a potential move to PO4 between now and the end of August.

As ever, we’ll keep abreast of them all - plus transfer developments across the rest of the Championship.

Speaking of which, he’s the latest new and gossip from the second tier as Pompey’s rivals also start turning their focus towards the transfer window.

Birmingham working on big-money move for striker

Newly-crowned League One champions Birmingham City are being linked with a big-money move for former St Andrew’s favourite Che Adams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football Insider claims the cash-flush Blues are keen to be reunited with the 28-year-old, who is currently with Serie A side Torino following his free-transfer move from Pompey’s arch-rivals Southampton last summer.

The Scotland international has done well in Italy, scoring nine goals in 32 top-flight appearances, and has two years of his contract with the Turin side remaining,

But with Birmingham keen to add even more firepower to their ranks for their Championship return, a move for Adams has been touted.

Adams last played for Brum in 2018-19 - a season that saw him score 22 Championship goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before leaving Saints for free last summer, the striker netted 16 goals as he helped them secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Flashscore.co.uk currently value Adams at €13.8m.

Oxford United in battle to keep star man

Oxofrd United defender Ciaron Brown | Getty Images

Oxford United face a potential battle to keep hold of their newly-crowned player of the year.

According to reports, defender Ciaron Brown has caught the eye of clubs at home and abroad and could be the subject of an approach this summer.

EFL Analysis claim Championship trio Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Norwich are all admirers of the Northern Ireland international, while clubs in Belgium, France and Germany have also been reportedly monitoring his progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old has a year remaining on his Kassam Stadium contract, after signing an extension in 2023.

The former Cardiff man has featured 44 times for the U’s this season and was a key player in their Championship survival bid.

Last summer, Oxford lost one of their star performers from their League One promotion season, when Josh Murphy joined Pompey on a free transfer.

Sheehan handed Swansea contract

Swansea can once again start focusing properly on the future after they announced the appointment of Alan Sheehan as their permanent head coach on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 38-year-old Irishman has signed a three-year deal with the Swans after helping guide them clear of relegation trouble.

Swansea have picked up 23 points from Sheehan’s 12 games in charge - a haul that sees them occupy 11th place in the Championship table ahead of their final game against Oxford on Saturday.

When Luke Williams was sacked in February, the Welsh side were 17th in the standings.

Pompey picked up four points against Swansea during Williams’ spell in charge, with a 4-0 win at Fratton Park on January 1 coming just weeks after both sides played out a 2-2 draw in Wales in November.

For your next Pompey read: Portsmouth boss drops big hint over future of former Arsenal man after Rotherham United arrival