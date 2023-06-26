Portsmouth season tickets: Fratton faithful demonstrate incredible thirst for Blues as cap on sales is announced

Despite next term being their seven consecutive season in the third tier of English football, the Fratton Faithful’s loyalty stands up to inspection with news that 13,200 supporters purchased or renewed their season tickets before the recent early-bird scheme deadline.

The number recorded also comes amid the backdrop of a price increase for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign.

Last summer, Pompey only broke through the 13,000 season-ticket sales-figure barrier around the middle of August, when their campaign had already kicked off. That teed them up for 13,965 season-tickets in total for what proved to be a disappointing 2022-23 term.

But with the Blues’ players only reporting back for pre-season today (Monday, June 26) and the new season still under just six weeks away, last term’s total could very likely be smashed as fans anticipate a better showing from their side.

Indeed, Pompey’s form under new head coach John Mousinho over the second half of last season will have encouraged many of the Fratton faithful. Meanwhile, an air of excitement has returned to PO4 following the Blues’ blistering start to this year’s summer transfer window under sporting director Rich Hughes, with six new arrivals already through the door and more new signings being lined up.

Those fans yet to commit to a season-ticket should note, though, that the club have placed a 14,500 limited in season-ticket sales for the campaign ahead.

The early-bird scheme has also expired, with a new pricing structure now in place for the latest phase of sales.

With Pompey now operating a two-tiered structure to prices, an adult seat in the Fratton End, North Stand and South Stand wings will now cost £464.

Other prices for these parts of the ground are: Senior (65+) – £354; Young Person (18-22) – £311; Junior (14-17) – £115; Child (2-13) – £115; Ambulant – £274; Wheelchair – £242.

An adult ticket in the centre of the North and South stands will cost £479, with a senior ticket costing £366 and a Young Person being charged £322. Check the club website for remaining prices.

