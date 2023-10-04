Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth went top of League One after a late win against Wycombe Wanderers and remain the only club in the third tier to still be unbeaten this season.

It's been quite the start for John Mousinho and the side with promotion already on the mind of Pompey supporters after seven wins and four draws.

Here's your Wednesday morning round-up from League One.

Pompey winner on ‘great feeling’ at Fratton Park

Portsmouth summer signing Conor Shaughnessy continues to prove a shrewd acquisition and the defender revelled in Tuesday night's win over Wycombe Wanderers.

The 27-year-old, who arrived at Fratton Park on a free transfer having left Burton Albion this summer, piled in a late winner to continue the south coast club's spectacular start to the season.

Shaughnessy said : “It’s an unbelievable feeling and one that’s hard to describe – I don’t think there’s a better way to get my first goal for the club. There were more than 90 minutes played and it was at the Fratton End to win the game. It’s just brilliant.

“Everyone’s pulling together in the same direction and there’s a great feeling around the place at the moment.”

Nottingham Forest loanee starts to turn heads

Young Nottingham Forest loanee Fin Back is turning heads in League One after an injury-ridden season last time out.

The 21-year-old is on loan at Carlisle United again this season, having spent last year in Cumbria but suffered a serious injury in December. Carlisle boss Paul Simpson saw enough to take the player back and his parent club will be closely monitoring his performances after a strong start to the campaign.

Simpson told the News and Star : “I’ve spoken to Fin over the last week to ten days saying I need more from him, I want more. I thought he was excellent on Saturday – he played with fire in his belly. And he was unlucky in the first half when he hits the post.”

Derby revel in ‘revenge’ over Blackpool

Derby County star Korey Smith labelled last night's win over Blackpool as a 'little bit of revenge' after the tasty meeting at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.

Smith scored the opener in a 3-1 win, his first goal in almost six years, and labelled the win as vengeance for a 2-0 Carabao Cup loss to Neil Critchley's side earlier this season.

Korey Smith enjoyed ‘revenge’ over Blackpool (Image: Getty Images)

Smith told DerbyshireLive : "I am just so pleased for the team to be honest. The work and the belief - it just felt like everybody was together.

"It was a tough place to come. They came down from the Championship last season but we just wanted to get a little bit of revenge maybe when they dominated us in the cup.