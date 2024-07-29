Transfer gossip: Portsmouth interested in South Korea midfielder linked with QPR and admired by Celtic
That’s because the Blues are being linked with a move for South Korea international midfielder Jeong Ho-yeon, who currently plays for K League 1 side Gwangju FC.
According to ‘Korea national team’ journalist Joel Kim, Pompey hold an interest in the 23-year-old, who was credited with a move to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic last season.
But they’re not the only ones keeping tabs on the box-to-box enforcer, with Championship rivals QPR reportedly in discussions with Gwangju over a possible transfer. Other EFL clubs are also supposedly keen.
Those QPR talks have come to light amid rumours that the R’s face competition from Ligue 1 side Metz over a move for Sporting Gijon midfielder Jonathan Varane. Kim reports Ho-Yeon is viewed as a cheaper alternative to Varane should that deal fall through.
Pompey remain keen to bolster their midfield options with less than two weeks to go until their Championship opener against Leeds United at Elland Road. Blues boss John Mousinho has welcomed six new players to his Fratton Park ranks following last season’s League One title success. However, only 18-year-old Reuben Swann - signed from non-league AFC Sudbury - is a specialist midfielder, giving Pompey plenty to do in that department ahead of the transfer window closing on Friday, August 30.
The Blues said goodbye to midfielders Joe Morrell, Lee Evans, Alex Robertson and Tino Anjorin following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.
Ho-Yeon has featured 96 times for Gwangju following his switch from Dankook University in 2022. He is the reigning K League 1 young player of the year. The midfielder made his senior international debut back in March following a substitute appearance against Thailand.
With his Gwangju contract up on December 31, flashscore.co.uk value the player at £734k.
Former Central Coast Mariners left-back Farrell was announced as a Pompey player on Friday, subject to international clearance.
Earlier in the window, the Blues were linked with a move for Socceroos international midfielder Aiden O’Neill.
