Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey could follow up their acquisition of Aussie defender Jacob Farrell with a second summer addition from overseas.

That’s because the Blues are being linked with a move for South Korea international midfielder Jeong Ho-yeon, who currently plays for K League 1 side Gwangju FC.

According to ‘Korea national team’ journalist Joel Kim, Pompey hold an interest in the 23-year-old, who was credited with a move to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But they’re not the only ones keeping tabs on the box-to-box enforcer, with Championship rivals QPR reportedly in discussions with Gwangju over a possible transfer. Other EFL clubs are also supposedly keen.

Those QPR talks have come to light amid rumours that the R’s face competition from Ligue 1 side Metz over a move for Sporting Gijon midfielder Jonathan Varane. Kim reports Ho-Yeon is viewed as a cheaper alternative to Varane should that deal fall through.

Pompey remain keen to bolster their midfield options with less than two weeks to go until their Championship opener against Leeds United at Elland Road. Blues boss John Mousinho has welcomed six new players to his Fratton Park ranks following last season’s League One title success. However, only 18-year-old Reuben Swann - signed from non-league AFC Sudbury - is a specialist midfielder, giving Pompey plenty to do in that department ahead of the transfer window closing on Friday, August 30.

The Blues said goodbye to midfielders Joe Morrell, Lee Evans, Alex Robertson and Tino Anjorin following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ho-Yeon has featured 96 times for Gwangju following his switch from Dankook University in 2022. He is the reigning K League 1 young player of the year. The midfielder made his senior international debut back in March following a substitute appearance against Thailand.

With his Gwangju contract up on December 31, flashscore.co.uk value the player at £734k.

Former Central Coast Mariners left-back Farrell was announced as a Pompey player on Friday, subject to international clearance.