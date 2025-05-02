From left: Nathan Redmond, Matt Clarke, Barry Bannon and Junior Firpo | Getty Images

The 2024-25 regular Championship season draws to a close on Saturday, with plenty still to be determined.

The race to be crowned league champions is going right down to the wire as both Leeds and Burnley aspire to finish the campaign as top dogs.

Five teams are embroiled in a battle to join Sheffield United and Sunderland in the play-offs - Bristol City, Coventry, Millwall, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, predicting which of the five teams still in a fight for survival at the bottom of the table will go down alongside Cardiff and Plymouth is anyone’s guess. As a result, it’s sure to be an anxious and emotional afternoon for those supporters of Hull, Luton, Preston North End, Derby and Stoke.

We’ll all know the outcomes of the above by around 2.30pm on Saturday, with games kicking off at 12.30pm.

And amid all the drama will be players nervously waiting to hear what the immediate future holds for them.

Indeed, the season’s finish also brings with it the end of some playing contracts, with 121 Championship players currently due to wave goodbye to fans once their commitments on the pitch are completed.

What happens to the others remains to be seen, though. But who else is in the same boat, with tomorrow’s fixture potentially being their last for their current club?

Here’s all those Championship players who remain out of contract approaching the final game of the season.

Note: List below doesn’t include players currently on loan at Championship clubs.

Full list: Championship players whose contracts are about to expire

*Blackburn Rovers: Tyrhys Dolan, Ryan Hedges (Option for a further year), Andreas Weimann, Danny Batth , Adam Forshaw.

*Bristol City: Sam Bell, Stefan Bajic, Nahki Wells , Ayman Benarous , Lewis Thomas.

Burnley captain Josh Brownhill | Getty Images

Burnley: Josh Brownhill, Connor Roberts, Nathan Redmond (Option for a further year), CJ Egan-Riley, Jonjo Shelvey, Ashley Barnes.

Cardiff City: Dimitrios Goutas, Anwar El Ghazi, Yakou Meite, Isaak Davies, Joe Ralls, Aaron Ramsey, Jamilu Collins, Andy Rinomhota.

*Coventry City: Jamie Allen, Jamie Patterson, Jack Burroughs, Ryan Howley, Cian Tyler.

Derby County: Kane Wilson, Tom Barkhuizen, Liam Thompson, Matt Clarke, Conor Washington, Kemar Roofe, Erik Pieters, Jeff Hendrick, Craig Forsyth, Rohan Luthra.

Hull City: Joao Pedro, Dogukan Sinik, Nordin Amrabat.

Leeds United: Junior Firpo, Sam Byram, Joshua Guilavogui.

Luton Town: Victor Moses, James Shea.

*Middlesbrough: Anfernee Dijksteel, Jonathan Howson.

*Millwall: Billy Mitchell, Duncan Watmore, Shaun Hutchinson.

Norwich City: Angus Gunn, Emiliano Marcondes (Option for a further year), Jacob Lungi Sorensen, Onel Hernandez, Tony Springett.

Oxford United: Josh McEachran, Joe Bennett, Simon Eastwood, Jacob Knightsbridge.

Plymouth Argyle: Jordan Houghton, Mustapha Bundu.

Pompey striker Kusini Yengi | National World

Pompey: Andre Dozzell (Option for a further year), Cohen Bramall, Kusini Yengi (Option for a further year), Alexander Milosevic, Zak Swanson (Option for a further year), Ben Killip.

Preston North End: Freddie Woodman, Emil Riis, Liam Lindsay, Ryan Ledson, James Pradic, Robbie Brady, Patrick Bauer, Ched Evans, Josh Seary, Kian Taylor, Kacper Pasiek.

Queen’s Park Rangers: Ilias Chair (Option for a further year), Kenneth Paal, Jimmy Dunne, Michael Frey (Option for a further year), Steve Cook, Morgan Fox, Lucas Andersen, Jack Colback (Option for a further year), Nathan Shepperd.

**Sheffield United: Rhian Brewster, Jack Robinson.

Sheffield Wednesday: Anthony Musaba, Callum Paterson, Akin Famewo, Pol Valentin, Michael Smith, Barry Bannan, Liam Palmer, Marvin Johnson, Pierce Charles.

Stoke City: Lynden Gooch, Jordan Thompson, Michael Rose, Jack Bonham, Emre Tezgel, Enda Stevens, Frank Fielding.

**Sunderland: N/A.

Swansea defender Harry Darling | Getty Images

Swansea: Harry Darling, Kristian Pedersen, Cyrus Christie, Joe Allen, Kyle Naughton, Jon McLaughlin.

Watford: Caleb Wiley, Jonathan Bond (Option for a further year), Angelo Ogbonna (Performance option), Alfie Marriott (Option for a further year).

West Bromwich Albion: Grady Diangana, John Swift, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley (Performance option).

*Could still be involved in end of season play-offs.

**Will involved in end of season play-offs.

