The Blues boss is anticipating a breakthrough in transfer negotiations during his side’s six-day trip to Murcia’s Pinatar Arena Football Center.

Meanwhile,another could be a striker, with Cowley & Co travelling to Spain’s south-eastern coast on Monday morning with no recognised senior front man in their ranks.

Although, the manager admitted completing work in that specific department – with three new forward arrivals the objective – could be a prolonged process.

So far Marlon Pack remains the Blues’ sole piece of transfer business this summer, with the midfielder arriving on a free transfer following his Cardiff exit.

Former Liverpool and Derby defender Andre Wisdom’s presence and measured performances during both pre-season friendlies at the Hawks and Gosport over the weekend has raised the possibility that he could be an option as a free transfer.

Yet, it’s up front where fans desperately want to see new recruits added.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley Picture: Jason Brown

Cowley is in the same boat as he scours the market looking for the fire power that will hopefully give Pompey an extra edge in front of goal next term.

And he admitted that so far unproductive search hasn’t been without the want of trying – even if progress is being made behind the scenes.

When asked if the squad would have any new arrivals during their trip away, Cowley told The News: ‘We hope so, that’s what he hope.

‘Like we said from the outset, our ambition was to try to bring players in before the 20th of June.

Reported Pompey target Zak Swanson in pre-season training with Arsenal last week Picture: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

‘We wanted to try to get to 75 per cent of our group,

‘Certainly, he would have liked to have more options in the forward department because it is restrictive, there’s no hiding place from that. We want to set ourselves up for success.

‘But it hasn’t been through the want of trying and this is the circumstances and we just have to keep trying.’

Cowley’s search for forwards has seen him linked with the likes of Kyle Wootton, Kion Etete, Kyle Joseph, Morgan Whittaker, Cauley Woodrow and, most recently, Alfie Rutherford.

He also retains a strong interest in George Hirst, who is back training at Premier League Leicester following his successful Fratton Park loan spell last season.

Hirst and Etete are the type of up-and-coming, exciting talents the Blues are keen to recruit this summer, paying money if necessary.

But going after players of that ilk, either on permanent or loan deals, has its pitfalls.

Cowley explained: ‘We’ve identified some young players who will require a transfer fee.

‘Some of those young players are not available today, because they are involved with first teams elsewhere – whether that be Championship or Premier League level.

‘Sometimes those young players go out on tour. They will become available but not today.

‘There are others we haven’t quite been able to make happen.

‘There are also some loans that, again, we are waiting for, so for all those three reasons really (we haven’t been able to added to the forward deparment).

‘Some we haven’t been able to get to, some we are still waiting on, and then there’s loans we are still waiting on.’