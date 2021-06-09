But confidence levels drop when the subject of promotion joins the discussion.

That’s the latest findings from the Big Pompey Survey we ran to gauge the Fratton faithful’s thoughts on key Blues topics of interest following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.

Cowley is currently overseeing a major revamp of the playing squad at Pompey – a rebuild that has seen the exits of Jack Whatmough and Ben Close confirmed in recent days and departing goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray linked with a move to Paul Cook’s Ipswich.

Heading the other direction has been youngster Liam Vincent, who signed a three-year deal last week after an undisclosed fee with Bromley was agreed.

The former non-league youngster represents the Blues’ only new arrival to date this summer.

However, Cowley has many irons in the fire as he looks to recruit up to 10 new players.

And with Jayden Stockley, Josh Sims and Joe Morrell among those on his wishlist, fans have reason to be optimistic.

Pompey head coach Danny Cowley

Indeed, even before The News revealed Pompey’s interest in that particular trio, 84.4 per cent of those who took part in our survey had confidence in his recruitment process.

Only 15.6 per cent said ‘No’ when asked: Do you have faith in Danny Cowley recruitment plans?

Saying that, positivity levels diminish significantly when answers were collated for the question: With a summer of transition under way, can Pompey fans expect a squad capable of promotion to be put together?

A majority of 58.7 per cent said yes to that particular poser, with 41.3 per cent answering no.

Yet that represents a 25.7 per cent drop in optimism – a figure that is backed up by 58.6 per cent saying that promotion is their expectation at the end of the 2021-22 League One campaign.

That supersedes the 40 per cent who claim staying in the division is their projection for the season ahead, with 1.4 per cent claiming relegation is on the cards.

But it’s hardly a ringing endorsement of the campaign ahead which will be Pompey’s fifth at this level.

Cowley should, nevertheless, take heart from those figures polled from our readers.