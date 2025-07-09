Pompey supporters react to Matt Ritchie development as winger prepares to make shock Fratton Park exit

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to news that Matt Ritchie is closing in on a Fratton Park departure.

Pompey Academy product Ritchie, who returned to the club on a free transfer from Newcastle last summer, featured 39 times for the Blues in the league last season. Twenty-eight of those outings came as starts, with the Gosport-born talent scoring five goals and establishing himself as a key reason why John Mousinho’s side avoided relegation back to League One.

The right-winger has remained at home as the rest of his Pompey team-mates spend the week at a warm-weather training camp in Slovakia. His agent is currently working on a move to a new club, with interest emerging from fellow Championship sides.

Pompey fans had begun to notice his absence from media coverage of the Blues’ pre-season training sessions. And they’ve understandably been responding to the news of an inevitable departure on X.

Here’s a selection of the views they’ve shared....

Pompey fans react to Matt Ritchie’s impending Fratton Park exit

@BenjoPompey: Big loss. Big leader on the pitch. Led by example with never-ending running and closing down and they were cheered like it was a goal. Every player needs his attitude when your a club that will be fighting to stay up. Good luck in the future, kiddo.

@murphy_rog: Terrible news. He will be truly missed. Such a leader and thought he would be one of the first on the team sheet. He’s so fit and his legs are still OK.

@c_d_b1: Terrible terrible news for me… loved the way he played and his vision with the ball… massive let down this is.

@Rich03832303: This one hurts, one of the better players at the back end of the season, natural leader and never stopped running. We need a top drawer right winger in now.

@fd2407: Cant believe this. He was in bad shape and form at the beginning of the season and as the season progressed one of the best players. Hope he would have stayed and brought his vast experience into play.

@NeilNutbeam: Fuming, don't get this, he was one of our best players last season. and still fit.

@PompeyTommo: Appears more driven by Ritchie to get more minutes rather than the club. No club can commit to guaranteeing playing time for a player his age. An amazing player & sad to see him go but on reflection completely understandable.

@DanielE64141682: No-one should be guaranteed playing time.

@triglarrrrrrr: Shame we couldn’t keep hold of him. Understand his situation, though, 35 years old needs to be playing.

@WILLYHAHN71: His experience helped to keep us up, we need to look at younger options. If it is his last hurrah, thanks Matt.

@thenewMH: No room for nostalgia, his legs have gone but still had a lot of offer in a coaching role.

@Snowman841: Sad news one of our best players last year .. knew exactly when to start the press and taught the other players while on the field !! He’ll be missed.

@swannybegood: This is an odd one. He drove the press well, true leader and can still do it at his age. Smells of a falling out…..

@higgins97103: That is literally the end of the ‘high press’. He represented 50% of that workload.

@jordancrane_97: Was so important to us towards the end of the season. still think he could’ve done a job for us but if it’s regular starts he’s after and we can’t give them to him then fair play to him. Gutted.

