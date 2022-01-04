But among the ever-growing list of names, there are a few who the club are genuinely interested in signing this month.

A striker is high on Cowley’s winter wishlist, as his side continues to stutter in front of goal.

And much-admired forward Kyle Wootton's impressive form shows no sign of stopping – as he added to his impressive 2021-22 tally on New Years’ Day.

The 25-year-old bagged his 13th and 14th goals of the season against promotion rivals Wrexham, as Notts County gained ground in the race to League Two with a 3-1 success.

After the Magpies found themselves behind after four minutes, Wootton equalised from the penalty spot shortly afterwards.

And on the cusp of half-time, the former Scunthorpe forward doubled his and his side’s tally with a divine headed effort.

Reported Pompey target Will Boyle returned to action for Cheltenham against Oxford United. Picture: Shaun Botterill/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

His goals at Meadow Lane took the forward’s total to seven in four appearances for County – which is two more than what John Marquis and George Hirst have between them in League One this term.

Despite Pompey’s defensive woes easing with the return of Clark Robertson to training, they are still in the market for a central defender.

And their pursuit of Cheltenham captain Will Boyle may have received a boost following the 26-year-old’s return from injury.

After almost three months on the sidelines, the centre-back played the final 15 minutes of the Robins’ 1-1 draw with Oxford United on Saturday.

With the scores level at the time of his introduction, Boyle played a sizable part in achieving an admirable draw against the play-off pushing U’s.

Although Cowley has downplayed Pompey’s interest in Boyle out of respect to his current employers in recent weeks, he ticks a number of the club’s transfer boxes with his contract expiring in the summer.

While Boyle was handed some much-needed game time, another Blues target, Liam Cullen, is still finding minutes hard to come by for Swansea.

The 22-year-old striker is yet to score for Russell Martin’s side this term and hasn’t featured since his eight-minute cameo in a 3-2 defeat to Reading in early December.

But with the Swans out-of-action due to Covid in their squad, Cullen may be given an opportunity to impress in the club’s FA Cup clash with Southampton on Saturday.