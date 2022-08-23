Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free transfer arrival of Marlon Pack back at the end of June represented Danny Cowley’s only bit of business ahead of the Blues’ pre-season warm-weather training camp in Spain, with Arsenal Academy youngster Zak Swanson linking up with the squad during their week-long stay.

But then the floodgates opened, with 10 signings coming within a 27-day period – starting with Joe Rafferty and ending in the loan addition of Owen Dale.

To date, Pompey have brought in 11 new players over the summer, saying goodbye to 12, including their five loanees from last season and Marcus Harness, for whom they received a undisclosed fee.

Youngsters like Toby Steward (Bognor) and Harry Jewitt-White (Gosport) have also left on loan.

But with just over a week remaining until the transfer window slams shut, what else can we expect from Cowley & Co between now and 11pm on Thursday, September 1?

Here’s what could still happen…

Incomings

With 11 new faces already in the building, head coach Danny Cowley still wants to add to that number.

There’s been quite a lull period since confirmation of the arrival of Owen Dale on loan from Blackpool on August 7.

But that doesn’t mean the Blues are done. Far from it.

The News understands that up to three more players could still be signed, with another centre-back, a striker and winger on Cowley’s wanted list.

The targeting of a winger will come as little surprise, with Pompey already seeing multiple bids turned down by Barnet for 22-year-old Ephron Mason-Clark as they seek additional cover for the now departed Harness.

However, U’s boss Mark Bonner has already said it will take a ‘ridiculous’ offer for him to part company for any of his players.

That is likely to see Cowley’s recruitment team cast their nets further, with eight options across the forward line the ideal number.

Yet, Cowley might be prepared to sacrifice adding two more to his attacking options if he can land someone who can play both up top and on the flanks.

That individual still needs to have pace, power and athleticism, though.

In terms of another centre-back, Cowley wants one more to compete with Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson and Michael Morrison.

Both Joe Rafferty and Connor Ogilvie can play there, as can central midfielder Pack.

Meanwhile, we must not forget Haji Mnoga.

However, the latter is likely to head out on loan, leaving the head coach with space in his squad to bring in another specialist centre-half.

It understood that Cowley does not feel the need to add to his midfielder ranks following the double leg break suffered by Louis Thompson in Saturday’s win against Bristol Rovers.

Does the budget allow for these additional signings?

Pompey, correctly, keep their finances to themselves.

However, money remains from the sale of Harness to Ipswich – despite the £500,000 fee paid for Colby Bishop.

Meanwhile, the Blues’ powers-that-be have shown a willingness to make money available if true value can be found in the transfer window.

Joe Morrell and Denver Humes are two examples of that.

Also, it’s worth noting that Pompey still have one loan space available, which they are unlikely to let go to waste.

Outgoings

Pompey’s decision to part company with Harness and Alex Bass (Sunderland) last month is likely to be followed by further departures before the window closes.

As already stated, an EFL loan move for Mnoga is on the cards.

Meanwhile, out-of-favour duo Ryan Tunnicliffe and Kieron Freeman are free to leave.

Both have offers on the table, but neither is in any rush to make a decision on their next moves with a more than a week left of the transfer window.

AFC Wimbledon are the frontrunners for midfielder Tunnicliffe, who is also attracting interest from MLS and A-League clubs.

And despite Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey this week stating that Freeman was not of ‘major interest’ to him, The News has been told that Donny remain keen on the defender and are still pursuing a deal.

The Blues want nominal fees for both players, with one year remaining on their existing deals.

Ronan Curtis’ future has also gained a lot of attention this summer, with the Irishman now in the final 12 months of his contract.

Unlike Tunnicliffe and Freeman, he remains a regular in Cowley’s line-ups, featuring in all six games to date.

Yet, Pompey have been open to offers for his services all summer – and that isn’t about to change as transfer deadline day sits on the horizon.

But just because bids are welcome, whether one arrives – and an acceptable one at that – remains to be seen.

If it does, then that could allow Cowley to have more even funds at his disposal to bring in the three players he still wants.