Christian Saydee scored three goals for Pompey in his first Championship season.

Pompey fans on social media have been left divided over the Blues’ decision to potentially allow Christian Saydee to depart this summer.

After an impressive campaign back in the Championship, which concluded with a 16-placed finish, John Mousinho held talks with every member of his squad over their futures.

However, it’s expected a number of those will be given the green light to leave PO4 in the forthcoming transfer window. Among those is Christian Saydee, with the head coach admitting the 22-year-old will be allowed to depart.

The former Bournemouth youth product has solidified himself as a huge Fratton favourite during his two years at PO4. After scoring three goals in the Blues’ League One title-winning season, the powerful forward followed that up with a similar tally in the Championship.

But, with Saydee entering the final 12 months of his current deal as well as a potential reduction in game time next term, Mousinho has made it clear Pompey could sanction a move for the ex-Shrewsbury loanee.

That decision has split the Fratton faithful on social media, with some stating it’s the wrong call, while others believes it’s the best option to progress in the Championship next season.

Here are the best reactions from X, formerly Twitter.

What Pompey fans have said over Christian Saydee’s Pompey future

Christian Saydee. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

@the_real_gart: Gutted if he leaves, he gives everything and loves this club. He’s developed a lot since he’s been here and looks to have more to give.

@whcallum: Tough one, he was absolutely immense against Hull, and does possess something we don't have BUT think if we're being honest, most other clubs have stronger players on their bench to bring on.

@JSweetman92: Few fans will be upset but it's definitely the right decision.

@ryanlewis79: Tough one, I’d like to keep him if I’m honest. Young, hungry and I’ve seen nobody like him this season. Just lacks goal contributions… there will be plenty in for him, and if he goes I will be sad.

@joe121099: A loan would be ideal. Brilliant player to sub on to see a game out and if he adds goals to his games he’ll be unreal. But needs game time.

@Willmott3Sam: No. Keep him, end of.

@ChrisRe43862970: Right call. Going to be stronger level next season and being a nice bloke and trying won’t cut it . Wish him well

@KieranWoodward8: Shocked about this, it all depends on where he's playing as an CAM a big contribution to the team, but if you want more of him as an striker it's the right call to let him go.

@Roydini25: Big mistake.

@W4360311523357: I don’t like that at all, he's only 22, keep him!!

@POMPEYBENNY: He’s a fan favourite, but ultimately if we want to progress as a team, we need better players. His strength would be missed… Add Lane and McIntyre to the list. Of course, this is all dependant on the transfer budget being higher than this season.

@snookerfan123: Be gutted to see him go. Yeah might not score often but brings others into play. His crowd lifting is another.

@Thomas_2791: 100% the right call if we want to progress. Next step, Lane, McIntyre & Towler.

@BlueArmyAlex: Would like to see him go on loan and develop, needs to find his position and playstyle which we haven’t done. Still young enough that he could come back in a year or 2 and be a key player.

@monolocoUK: I see his position as a Heskey type player, needs to be coached and developed into this role. Young enough and strong enough to get there - definitely loan out not sell.

@JackLJYeats: Tough one, played well end of season. Only young, can adapt! Has the ability to effect a game from the bench, take it by the scruff of the neck as we saw against hull. If it’s a loan for game time 100% Would be sad to see him leave on a perm.

