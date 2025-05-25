Portsmouth new kit release update as plans for popular retro shirt expansion is outlined

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 25th May 2025, 17:44 BST

The new Nike kit for next season is set to land soon, with the Pompey providing an update with retro shirt news which will be well received by Blues fans.

Pompey’s new kit is set to land on shelves at the start of July.

Blues chief executive Andy Cullen has confirmed ‘everything is on course’ for the new offering from Nike to be available to buy in around five or six weeks’ time.

And Cullen has also detailed plans for Pompey to expand their retro shirt offering moving forward, following the huge success of the shirts from yesteryear being reissued.

The eighth release from the premium American brand is now on the horizon, with the link-up proving a popular one.

This season's Pompey home kit. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesThis season's Pompey home kit. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
This season's Pompey home kit. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The partnership with Nike and retail partner Just Sport was extended last year, with Cullen stating new the new kit is on schedule for a release in line with previous seasons.

He said: ‘We’re anticipating the new home kit being out in the first or second week of July. That would be in line with what we’ve done over the past few years.

‘Everything is on course at the moment, and once we know that everything is inside the UK with Nike and Just Sport then we will be able to be a bit more specific.’

Pompey retro shirt update after success

The release of retro shirts has been a big Pompey merchandising success, with the popularity of famous throwback kits evident by the volume worn by supporters on a matchday.

The 1978-80 and 1987-88 Admiral along with the 1991-93 Goodmans shirts have proved big sellers, while it’s been the same with the 1980-82 Gola number in recent weeks.

The good news is that avenue is set to be expanded moving forward, with plenty of other popular shirts from down the years likely to be under consideration.

Cullen added: ‘We’re continuing to see good growth in merchandising.

‘We concluded a new deal at the start of last season which is a really good deal for the club.

‘We like having a big brand like Nike on our shirts and we’re well supported by the Just Sport group as well, who run our shop, and we continue to work with them to make sure we have a good range of products which meets what supporters would like to see.

‘There’s been a few different items which have come in this year, which have been well received.

‘Outside replica shirts one of the most popular items continues to be retro shirts.

‘The white Gola shirt which came in at the end of this season, has been hugely popular and flying off the shelves. There’s very few of those left, so that continues to be a real touchstone which we’ve put together over past couple of years.

‘That provides something different, but something supporters have really taken to embracing the heritage and history of the football club.

‘It’s been a really good initiative and great to bring those into the shop, so we’ll look to continue doing that as long as supporters want to see different retro shirts go on sale in the shop.’

