The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey kept their hand close to their chest during the first part of the transfer window, which was open for the first 10 days of June.

There were only six Championship sides who conducted business during that period, with the Blues and the majority of their rivals staying quiet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the shutters set to come back off on Monday, business will resume for the remainder of the summer until deadline day on September 1.

Although there have been no new arrivals at Fratton Park so far, The News understands John Swift would welcome a return to PO4 this summer following his release from West Brom.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship, with the window set to reopen on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are all the latest transfer headlines involving the Blues’ rivals.

Blades open for return

Sheffield United remain open to the possibility of signing Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker this summer.

That’s according to EFL Analysis, who are still hopeful of securing the 35-year-old despite missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

The England international looks set to depart the Etihad Stadium during the transfer window as he enters the final 12 months of his deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walker spent the second half of the campaign on loan with Italian giants AC Milan, where he amassed 16 appearances - including two outings in the Champions League.

Now, it appears Chris Wilder’s men are open to the prospect of making an audacious move to sign the five-time Premier League winner, who came through the ranks at Bramall Lane.

The right-back started his career with the Blades before securing a move to Spurs in 2009.

Speaking in 2024, Walker admitted he would be keen to return to Bramall Lane to end his career with his boyhood club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United secured four points against Pompey last season but missed out on promotion to the Premier League, suffering a late defeat in the play-off final to Sunderland.

Wrexham want Bannan

Wrexham are reportedly eyeing a double swoop on Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

The Sun has claimed the Red Dragons are interested in signing Barry Bannan and Stuart Armstrong amid uncertainty over their Owls future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Wednesday now placed under a registration embargo by the EFL, Danny Rohl’s men are unable to renew contracts of players who are set to become free agents this summer.

This has sparked interest from Wrexham, who are believed to be keen on the duo.

Barry Bannan. | Getty Images

Bannan has spent 10 years at Hillsborough, amassing 447 appearances and is undefeated in his six outings against Pompey.

Meanwhile, former Southampton striker Armstrong spent the second half of the season in the Steel City after penning a short-term deal in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley back for Harwood-Bellis

Newly-promoted Burnley are eyeing a move for Southampton’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis, according to Alan Nixon.

The centre-back spent the 2022-23 campaign with the Clarets, securing promotion to the Premier League, before joining Southampton on loan that summer.

Pompey’s south coast rivals signed the 23-year-old on a permanent deal for £20m from Manchester City just 12 months ago, but now looks set to depart St Mary’s following their relegation from the top flight.

After completing the big-money move to the Saints, Harwood-Bellis amassed 38 appearances and was also called up to the England squad in November.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth warning as moment arrives for season ticket hopefuls ahead of 2025-26 season