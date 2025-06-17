Adrian Segecic is being monitored by Pompey. | Getty Images

Pompey want Aussie sensation Adrian Segecic, with a decision over his future expected to be made in the coming days.

Pompey have been handed a glowing reference for Adrian Segecic.

Former Ipswich Town defender and Australia international Tommy Oar has branded the 21-year-old talent a ‘revelation’ after an eye-catching campaign in the A-League.

And the 28-cap Australia international highlighted the key factor which set him apart in Australia’s top flight last season.

This has sparked interest not just from Fratton Park but across the globe, with sides in Scotland, Germany, Holland, Belgium, Denmark, Austria and the USA chasing his signature.

Segecic enjoyed an outstanding 2024-25 campaign in the A-League, where he finished as the division’s joint-top scorer alongside Adelaide United’ Archie Goodwin on 13 goals.

Arguably one of his best displays for the Sky Blues last term came during a 4-1 triumph against Central Coast Mariners, where the Socceroos under-23 international came off the bench and netted an 18-minute hat-trick to secure the three points.

Understandably, this caught the attention of everyone in the league, along with former Ipswich midfielder Oar.

The 33-year-old, who made six appearances for the Tractor Boys between 2015 and 2016, is now a pundit on Total A-Leagues and pinpointed the key qualities which he is loving about Segecic.

‘He’s got the grit between his teeth,’ Oar said after the forward’s hat-trick in January.

‘He’s almost got like a point to prove every time he goes on the pitch.

‘The thing I like about him is that before he scored his first goal in this game, he actually missed a huge chance but it didn’t affect him.

‘The other thing I like is that he hounds defenders. He’s so relentless with his energy and for Sydney every time he’s come on, he’s been a revelation.

‘Three fantastic goals and he’s been fantastic. From a Sydney perspective, if he continues this form it will be great for them.’

Pompey’s Australian love affair

Hayden Matthews in action for Sydney FC prior to his Pompey move. | Getty Images

Pompey have utilised the Australian market in recent summer transfer windows with the arrivals of Kusini Yengi and Jacob Farrell.

A further two names arrived from the A-League last January, with Thomas Waddingham making the switch from Brisbane Roar, while Segecic’s former Sydney FC team-mate Hayden Matthews completed a £1.27m switch.

Matthews will be someone the winger knows well, with the pair coming through the ranks together at the Allianz Stadium.

The 20-year-old made the big-money move to Fratton Park in the January window and impressed in his six outings before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury.

The duo made 12 appearances together last term before the centre-back’s move to England, which was the largest fee paid by the Blues since John Marquis in 2019.

Pompey will be hoping to re-unite the exciting pair in the Championship as John Mousinho shapes his squad ahead of the forthcoming 2025-26 campaign.

