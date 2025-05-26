The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

The transfer window opens this week and it promises to be an exciting period at Fratton Park.

John Mousinho is expecting business to heat up soon following the conclusion of the Premier League campaign as well as the play-off finals, which took place over the weekend.

The Blues boss has stated he isn’t expecting a huge number of arrivals this summer, compared to the figures seen in recent off seasons.

There is potential for departures as well, with a number of contracted players’ futures still uncertain.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds as anticipation grows ahead of the window.

Here’s the latest transfer headlines involving the Blues rivals.

Blackburn battle for defender

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly closing in on the signing of Montpellier defender Modibo Sagnan, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Rovers are believed to be holding talks with the Ligue 1 outfit over a deal for the centre-back, who still has three years remaining on his current terms.

The Ewood Park appears to be the next destination for the promising 26-year-old, who has been recently linked with Premier League sides Leeds United and Sunderland.

After joining the French outfit from FC Utrech in February 2024, Sagnan has gone on to amass 41 appearances for La Paillade and has four international caps for Mali.

Blackburn finished two points away from the play-offs in the Championship last term, and lost away to Pompey in March.

Blades move for Dunne

Sheffield United are expected to reignite their interest in QPR stalwart Jimmy Dunne this summer.

The Star has revealed the Blades are looking to make a move for the defender in the forthcoming window after losing in Saturday’s play-off final to Sunderland on Saturday.

Chris Wilder’s men tried to tempt the 27-year-old to Bramall Lane in January to boost their promotion hopes, only to see a bid knocked back by the R’s.

After arriving from Burnley in 2021, Dunne has featured 163 times and scored 11 goals and played a crucial role in their 14th-placed finish last term.

The centre-back started both defeats to Pompey in what were two of his 45 Championship appearances during the campaign.

Jimmy Dunne. | Getty Images

Watford want striker

Watford are believed to be looking at Las Palmas striker Ivan Cedric, according to AfricaFoot.

The Cameroon youth international is claimed to be on the radar of the Hornets after scoring eight goals in 24 appearances while on loan with Barcelona’s B team, FC Barcelona Atletic, last term.

The 23-year-old has history with new Vicarage Road boss Paulo Pezzolano, with the head coach signing Cedric while at Real Valladolid in 2022.

Despite the forward only arriving at Las Palmas in July 2024 - and without even making an appearance for the club - a move to England could be on the cards despite still having three years left on his current terms.

Pompey beat Watford in April to secure their Championship survival with two games remaining.

