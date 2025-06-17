John Mousinho has a busy summer ahead. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey are closing in on a deal to sign Adrian Segecic as they get their summer business under way.

John Mousinho has assured the Fratton faithful there is plenty of work going on behind the scenes as Pompey close in on their first summer signing.

But the head coach has acknowledged a quieter close season is to be expected as the Blues prepare for the 2025-26 Championship campaign.

While there was no movement in part one of this summer’s transfer window at PO4, the wait for the newest arrival is not too far away.

The News understands Sydney FC’s Adrian Segecic is poised to become the first summer signing this week, with the Blues closing in on a deal for the exciting 21-year-old attacking midfielder.

There is still a number of key areas to strengthen, though, with additions needed in the engine room, on the wings, in attack as well as at centre-back.

There is a long window ahead for Mousinho’s men to conduct their business and a they will want to keep their options open should any potential deals arise. For example, Pompey will be waiting patiently to see whether Freddie Potts will once again be made available by West Ham, who will decide this summer whether he’s ready to step into their senior ranks and be an option for them in next season’s Premier League.

With Mousinho’s squad set to return to training next week (June 23), Mousinho has given an insight into what can be expected from the Blues in the window.

John Mousinho’s Pompey transfer window admission

John Mousinho and Rich Hughes. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Speaking on the club’s official website, he said: ‘We’ve got a similar schedule to last year, with a seven-week break before returning for pre-season.

‘The players will shortly be coming back to the training ground and we’ve already got most of the friendly matches confirmed.

‘But it’s already been a busy period because of all the forward planning and recruitment work there is to do.

‘In terms of the latter, it won’t be as busy as the past two summers, while also not just one or two – probably somewhere in between.

‘There is still a lot of time before the window closes and in some cases, you want to keep your options open.

‘It’s true that there is a different feeling at the moment because that pressure of preparing for a game or two every week is off.

‘But there is still an awful lot of going on around the club – both at Fratton Park and also at the training ground.

‘Work on the pitches has long since been underway and there are a few other changes we’ve been looking to make as well.’

How many incomings and outgoings to expect

It’s not just incomings which Pompey will be looking to secure this summer, but outgoings as well, with the futures of a number of Mousinho’s squad uncertain.

Christian Saydee has been linked with a move to Plymouth Argyle and Wigan Athletic after he was told he would be given the green light to depart if the price was right.

There will also be important decisions to make over Paddy Lane, Ryley Towler, Tom McIntyre and Abdoulaye Kamara, with the Blues looking to make their squad ultra competitive for their latest taste of Championship football.