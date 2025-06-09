Denver Hume. | Getty Images

Denver Hume failed to live up to expectations during his two-year Pompey stay - but appears to be gaining admirers after an outstanding campaign for Grimsby Town

Denver Hume’s once-faltering career now looks to be back on track after an outstanding campaign for Grimsby Town.

And the former 26-year-old now has a growing list of EFL admirers as he looks to put his Pompey disappointment firmly to bed.

The attack-minded left-back shone for the Mariners in League Two last term, who narrowly missed out on a play-off spot on the final day.

Nonetheless, it was an impressive personal campaign for Hume, who amassed 12 assists - the joint-most in League Two. It didn’t stop there for the Ashington-born full-back, who topped the charts for most chances created (96) in the fourth division.

With his stock back on the rise, the ex-Sunderland ace has now been linked with Lincoln City and a return to League One football.

The Grimsby Telegraph has claimed the Imps are exploring a move for the left-back, who is set to become a free agent this summer.

The Mariners have offered Hume fresh terms to remain at Blundell Park, who will be bidding to mount another promotion push next term.

After his 2023 Pompey departure, the left-back penned a short-term deal with Grimsby where he made 10 appearances for the side who finished fourth bottom in League Two.

After earning a one-year contract to remain with the club, the Sunderland youth product amassed 48 outings last term - the most he’s completed in a single season to date.

The defender has a decision to make with the Mariners’ Lincolnshire rivals now believed to pursuing a move. The Imps themselves finished 11th in League One last term under Michael Skubala, ending the campaign 17 points away from the play-offs.

Denver Hume’s Pompey disappointment

Denver Hume.

Hume arrived at Fratton Park with plenty of expectations after completing a £200,000 move from Sunderland in January 2022.

Hopes were high for the 26-year-old, who was expected to excel under Danny Cowley. However, injuries would heavily hamper the full-back’s time at Fratton Park and went on to feature 31 times in two years.

Although the defender was fit for the remaining months of his Blues career, he fell out of favour with John Mousinho and was left out of the League One 25-man squad having been made available for transfer in the summer of 2023.

Speaking at the time, the head coach told The News: ‘We’re still looking for something for Denver.‘But he’s training really well and his attitude as been spot on, so hopefully both parties can come to a mutual understanding on that at some point.

‘We’re just making sure that whatever comes in is right for Denver.’

While he rejected other opportunities, Hume settled for a move to Blundell Park in February 2024 after mutually agreeing to end his Fratton Park contract prematurely.

But after comfortably completing more appearances for Grimsby than he did at Pompey, the left-back’s career is now back on the rise and is looking to put his south-coast disappointment behind him.