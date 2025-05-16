The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

It’s set to be another busy summer in the transfer window for Pompey, who will be looking to strengthen ahead of their second campaign back in the Championship.

The Blues have been linked with a number of names ahead of the market’s opening on June 1. It will then slam shut once again on June 10 before re-opening for business for the remainder of the summer six-days later.

Although there is no early signings at Fratton Park just yet, there is still plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the rest of the Championship.

Here are all the latest headlines involving the Blues’ rivals

Wrexham want midfielder

Wrexham are plotting an audacious move for Fulham captain Tom Cairney this summer, according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

It has been suggested the Blues’ new Championship rivals are set to offer the 32-year-old an eye-watering £50,000 a week contract ahead of their return to the second tier.

The report suggests the midfielder will depart Craven Cottage at the end of the season, following a decade-long stay with the club.

This has seen Cairney amass 344 appearances for the club following his £3m move from Blackburn Rovers in June 2015.

Following their promotion from League One, the Red Dragons have recently been tipped with a move for Swansea City defender Harry Darling, who has also been linked with the likes of Ipswich Town, Sheffield United and Leicester City.

Pompey are preparing for their first meeting with the north Wales outfit for the first time since 1986 when the two clubs last met in the League Cup.

Trio try for Barnsley man

With Wrexham eyeing an ambitious deal for Cairney, Phil Parkinson’s side have also joined the race along with Oxford United and QPR for Barnsley forward Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Football League World have claimed the Championship trio have set their sights on the 27-year-old, who scored 18 goals in League One last season.

The versatile striker made the move to the Tykes on deadline day last September from Mansfield Town for a reported £700,000 fee.

But after an impressive campaign in the third tier, which saw him claim Barnsley’s Player of the Year award, they could lose him less than 12 months into his three-year deal.

Davis Keillor-Dunn | Getty Images

Preston pounce for Thompson

The 28-year-old was released by the Potters last week and has since penned a two-year deal at Deepdale, with the Lilywhites holding the option of a further 12 months.

The former Manchester United and Rangers man spent five-and-a-half years at the Bet365 Stadium, where he registered 178 appearances. Thompson featured for Stoke during their 6-1 triumph over Pompey in October.

