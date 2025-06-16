Joe Gelhardt. | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals

The transfer window is back underway and there is plenty of business to be done between now and deadline day on September 1 for Pompey.

There are expected to be a number of incomings and outings at Fratton Park this summer as John Mousinho shapes his squad ahead of next term.

Meanwhile, The News understands Pompey are monitoring Australian sensation Adrian Segecic, who is set to depart Sydney FC at the end of his contract.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as business resumes in the transfer window.

Here are the latest headlines involving the Blues’ second-tier rivals.

Wrexham want Gelhardt

Wrexham are plotting a summer raid on Leeds United.

TEAMtalk have claimed the Red Dragons are looking to sign striker Joe Gelhardt as they prepare for life in the Championship.

The report suggests Daniel Farke’s men would be open to cashing in on the 23-year-old, who still has two years remaining on his Elland Road deal.

After spending the second half of the season on loan with Hull City, where he made 20 appearances - including an outing against Pompey on the final day, the Welsh outfit are keen to strike a deal for the young forward.

Wrexham have previously been linked with a big-money move for Leeds’ Patrick Bamford, but have since turned their attention to team-mate Gelhardt.

Double deal for Pompey’s rivals

Callum Robinson | Getty Images

Preston North End and Oxford United are both eyeing swoops on Cardiff City.

The Lilywhites are believed to be keen on re-signing striker Callum Robinson, who previously spent three loan stints at Deepdale before making a permanent move in July 2018.

In his four spells in Lancashire, the 30-year-old netted 35 goals in 149 appearances after coming through the ranks at Aston Villa.

Now, according to the Irish Examiner, the forward has Championship interest following the Robins’ relegation to League One

Meanwhile, Cardiff could also lose Callum O’Dowda in the window, with Oxford United admirers of the winger.

The 30-year-old came through the ranks at the Kassam Stadium, where he scored 14 and assisted 12 in 106 appearances in all competitions.

After a six-year stint at Bristol City, O’Dowda made the move to south Wales in 2022 and has netted six goals in 96 outings. He featured in both games against Pompey last term and scored in the Bluebirds’ 2-1 defeat at Fratton Park in February.

Derby duel for Travis

Derby County are in pole position to sign Blackbrun Rovers captain Lewis Travis.

That’s according to Football League World, who have reported the Rams are leading the race to sign the 27-year-old.

The article claims Wrexham have cooled their interest in the midfielder, paving the way for John Eustace to sign his former skipper should he depart Ewood Park.

Travis is entering the final year of his deal with Rovers, who have offered him fresh terms to remain in Lancashire. He featured 39 times for Blackburn last term, which included an outing against Pompey in March.

