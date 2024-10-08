Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An early roundup of injury latest for both Portsmouth and QPR ahead of their Championship clash.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth head into the international break a little brighter than they were following their hefty defeat to Stoke City. Pompey were able to secure a point against Oxford United last time out as Mark O’Mahony found the back of the net for second game in a row.

While the Championship pauses, John Mousinho can take some time to look ahead to his next challenge, which will be a visit to Loftus Road to take on Queens Park Rangers. The R’s are in a similar position to Pompey — in need of points to hoist themselves out of the bottom three — and Mousinho will be pushing his side to come away with their first win of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the clash is still more than a week away, we’ve rounded up some early injury updates ahead of time.

Pompey team news

There is no set return date for Colby Bishop yet after he underwent heart surgery during the summer. New signing Ibane Bowat is also out for the long-term after picking up a serious knee injury during training.

Jacob Farrell is the latest name on the injury list after another training ground injury set him back. Ahead of Oxford, Mousinho admitted he is unsure how long Farrell will be out for but he will be assessed on the problem with his knee.

Conor Shaughnessy has been hit with another setback despite his recent expected return. Speaking to BBC Radio Solent’s Ian Wilding, Mousinho confirmed Shaughnessy needs to undergo another scan due to a ‘recurrence of the same injury’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kusini Yengi and Callum Lang could possibly be ready to return following the international break. Mousinho had a positive update on Yengi’s projected return to full training, which could pave the way for a spot back in the match day squad.

Out: Colby Bishop, Ibane Bowat, Jacob Farrell, Conor Shaughnessy.

Doubts: Kusini Yengi, Callum Lang.

QPR team news

QPR will enter the clash with Portsmouth after a 2-0 defeat to Derby County. The R’s recently welcomed back Ilias Chair and Morgan Fox, who had both been absent up until their Hull City clash at the start of the month.

QPR have also been without Jake Clarke-Salter, who is recovering from a recurring knee injury. However, Martí Cifuentes hopes that he will return after the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One notable absentee is Liam Morrison, who is not expected to be back until November. Jonathan Varane will also be unavailable as he serves the last match of his suspension after picking up a straight red card against Blackburn Rovers.

Jack Colback remains out with a knock while Rayan Kolli continues to be eased back into the action following his recent call-up to international duty with the Algeria U20 side.

Out: Liam Morrison, Jonathan Varane (suspended).

Doubts: Jake Clarke-Salter, Jack Colback, Rayan Kolli.