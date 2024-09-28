Portsmouth vs Sheffield United injury news as 8 out and 3 doubts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey welcome Sheffield United to Fratton Park this weekend in the EFL Championship

Pompey are back in action this weekend at Fratton Park as the hunt for their first win continues with a match-up against relegated Sheffield United.

While the Blues continue to seek their first three points of the 2024/25 Championship campaign, head coach John Mousinho could be without several of his preferred stars. Here is the latest injury news ahead of Saturday’s 3pm clash...

Pompey team news

Pompey will hope to be boosted by the return of Conor Shaughnessy, Mark O’Mahony and Jacob Farrell, but fans will likely be forced to wait until the line-up is announced before their injury statuses are confirmed.

Shaughnessy has been out of action for five weeks with a calf injury but noise around Fratton Park indicates that he could well make the substitutes bench at the very least this weekend, with John Mousinho likely to be relieved to see his star defender return. The Irish defender underwent a fitness test this morning, ahead of a hopeful return to action this weekend.

Callum Lang is out with a groin problem collected at Burnley. Picture: Gary Oakley/PA Wire | PA

Similarly, loan signing O’Mahony could well make his Pompey comeback after sustaining bone bruising while on international break.

The Blues head coach will still, however, be without Colby Bishop as he recovers from heart surgery; Kusini Yengi who will near a return next week after sustaining a groin injury; Ibane Bowat who, after signing on transfer deadline day, suffered a freak injury in training and is now to be sidelined for several months and Callum Lang.

Pompey’s top goal-scorer this season was forced off with a groin injury in the 76th minute of last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Burnley. A timeline has not been given on Lang’s potential return but Mousinho did confirm that “it’s not going to be months.”

Outs- Bishop, Lang, Yengi, Bowat. Doubts: Shaughnessy, O'Mahony, Farrell

Sheffield United team news

The Blades were dealt a huge blow after discovering 20-year-old Oliver Arblaster would be out of action. The midfielder, who had captained his side in the absence of Jack Robinson, missed last weekend’s win over Derby County after suffering a freak injury in training.

Chris Wilder has confirmed that, while a timescale is so far out of the question, Arblaster will continue to be absent when the squad head down to the south coast.

Robinson and Tom Davies have, however, been brought back into training. Davies missed all of pre-season after an ongoing hamstring issue kept him out of contention and Wilder confirmed that he is set to have two or three weeks back in training before a ‘mini-pre-season’.

While Robinson will not be in contention to play this weekend, his head coach has suggested that after the next international break is when the 31-year-old will be able to return.

Sai Sachdev continues to be out for the rest of the campaign after breaking his leg.

Out: Arblaster, Robinson, Davies, Sachdev