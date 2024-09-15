Portsmouth v West Brom injury news as four and one doubt

Regan Poole is expected to return for Pompey in the coming weeks. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Portsmouth host West Brom at Fratton Park in front of the Sky Sports television cameras in their first EFL Championship game back after the international break.

Pompey team news

Deadline day signing Ibane Bowat has suffered a freak injury on the training ground which has left him on crutches. He damaged his knee as he lined up a shot during a training session, and now the club are waiting to find out the full extent of his injuries.

In his pre-match press conference, manager John Mousinho said: "Sometimes it can be nothing, sometimes it can be bad news, we don’t really know yet, we’ll wait and see.

‘We’ll have a look, we’ll review everything and we’ll see what the extent of the injury is.’

Conor Shaughnessy, Tom McIntyre, Jacob Farrell and Josh Murphy are all in contention. Shaughnessy was missing against Middlesbrough and Sunderland but has trained, whilst McIntyre, Murphy, and Farrell could make their first competitive appearances of the season.

Out: Ibane Bowat. Regan Poole, and Colby Bishop.

West Brom team news

Grady Diangana has recovered from a shoulder injury that he suffered against Stoke City. It was feared he might be out for a lengthy period but he ended up only missing the game against Swansea City and is in contention to play against Pompey.

"Diangana is fine," Carlos Corberan confirmed in his pre-match press conference.

"He was managed in the first week of the international break, he couldn't make contact [in training] but he has since progressively made contact and he has trained normally this week."

Striker Daryl Dike is only WBA's real injury concern. He suffered a second successive Achilles injury in February and was expected to miss the remainder of the year, but he has made some progress and could come back into the fold in the coming months.

An injury has emerged from the international break however with Jayson Molumby suffering a foot problem. He played against both England and Greece and was brought off just after the hour mark on Tuesday. The issue isn't serious though and he could still feature on Sunday.

Mason Holgate and Mikey Johnston are in line to make their second debuts for the club. Both signed on deadline day with Johnston joining for £3m, and Holgate arriving on a season-long loan from Everton.

Out: Daryl Dike. Doubt: Jayson Molumby.