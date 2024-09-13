It’s fair to say, the away end at Fratton Park hasn’t been used to its fullest potential in recent years.

It took the all-too familiar League One visits of Charlton, Bolton and Oxford supporters to really see the Milton End in full glory, with Reading also ensuring noise bellowed from the new-look stand in February following their first league match at PO4 since 2011.

On too many occasions, trips to the south coast by teams less fortunate on the fans’ front than those mentioned above failed to fill a block allocated to them let alone the entire away end available. For instance, only 97 Burton supporters travelled to PO4 for their midweek game against the Blues in March, which still beats the 94 Fleetwood fans in attendance for their pre-Christmas road trip south last December.

Such low figures has it’s benefits, of course. Indeed, it allows extra home supporters to attend the game - something that was handy when Wigan failed to sell out their away allocation at the end of last term when Pompey were presented the League One title trophy!

But it can also impact the atmosphere inside Fratton Park on a match-day, with home fans having less opposition numbers to playfully goad during the game!

Already this season, though, we’re seeing the complete opposite. Championship rivals are selling out their allocation fast, with requests for more tickets likely sent to the Blues - something Pompey have done themselves this term.

Fratton Park welcomed 2,168 Luton fans to Hampshire last month, after 2,171 tickets were allocated and sold. Meanwhile, 2,081 Sunderland supporters made the near 700-mile round trip to the south coast, with their superb loyalty rewarded with a 3-1 win. Again, a full 2,171 away end capacity was afforded the Black Cats.

Sheffield United, who don’t travel to PO4 until September 28, have this week announced they have sold out their entire ticket allocation for their first game here since 2013. That’s despite the Blades warning fans under 5’4’ not to purchase a ticket in row A of the Milton End!

And now West Brom will take a full quota of supporters to the park this Sunday, with the Baggies also announcing their tickets have sold out.

That promises to guarantee another cracking atmosphere at Fratton Park. Although, a packed out PO4 doesn’t guarantee a home victory, as Sunderland and Luton have already proved this season!