Portsmouth winger lifts lid on rumoured Fratton Park deadline day exit amid Lincoln & Cambridge links
Reeco Hackett has lifted the lid on his rumoured January exit from Fratton Park.
And the winger admitted he wasn’t close to a deadline day move away from Pompey.
The 25-year-old had been reportedly on the brink of departure on the final day of the window, with Lincoln and Cambridge both linked.
In fact, it was the Imps who were claimed to be closest to sealing the late signing as the clock ticked towards the 11pm closure.
Pompey CEO Andy Cullen later revealed the Blues rejected an approach from an unnamed club on deadline day - admitting Hackett does have a future at PO4.
After arriving in January 2020 for an undisclosed fee from Bromley, the forward has netted nine goals in 67 outings for the Blues in all competitions.
The winger penned a new two-year deal in the summer, with former boss Danny Cowley keen for him to remain in his armoury.
But since he penned fresh terms last May, the former Charlton man has endured a difficult campaign in League One.
This has seen Hackett start just 14 of his 34 outings in all competitions this season – netting on five occasions.
That had seen him tipped with a departure on deadline day, while the Blues were also eyeing a swoop for Exeter forward Jevani Brown.
When questioned whether a switch was ever on the cards, the winger was quick to quash the rumours.
He told The News: ‘There was nothing really, it was just the normal deadline day nonsense.
‘Ultimately, I’m a Pompey player, I want to be here and I signed a new two-year deal in the summer.
‘It’s where I’m happy and this is where I want to play my football.’
Through his own admission, Hackett admitted he hadn’t met his high standards in a difficult campaign this term.
But now under new boss John Mousinho, the winger admitted he is keen to revitalise his Blues career and make a prominent impact on starting XI.
This has seen the 25-year-old appear twice off the bench under the head coach and scored a late goal against Plymouth on Saturday.