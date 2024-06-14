Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey’s Championship rivals set to battle it out over out-of-contract star in transfer window

The summer transfer window is finally open with John Mousinho and the Blues board ready to begin strengthening what will soon be a Championship-competing squad.

The latest news from Fratton Park, as reported by The News, indicates that Barnsley’s Jordan Williams could be Pompey’s newest addition once he becomes a free agent at the end of June. The Blues are set to face competition from their 2024/25 rivals Cardiff City but are reported to be ‘winning the race’ for the right-back.

As we await the outcome of Pompey’s reported interest in the soon-to-be former Tykes man, here is the latest news from around the Championship...

EFL chase to begin over Sheffield Wednesday star

The Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass has reportedly turned down a final contract offer from the Hillsborough club and is now prepared to say his goodbyes, with several Championship clubs monitoring his situation.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pete O’Rourke wrote: “Josh Windass has rejected a final contract offer from Sheffield Wednesday and will leave on a free transfer this summer. Hull and Coventry are among a host of clubs chasing Windass on a free transfer.”

Windass first joined the Owls in 2020, signing from Wigan Athletic, and has gone on to make 140 appearances for the club, scoring the goal that gave them promotion back to the Championship in the League One play-off final against Barnsley in May 2023.

According to further reports from the Yorkshire Post, Coventry City and Hull City have long been interested in signing the forward but have recently been joined in the race for his signature by Stoke City, West Brom and Derby County. The report does note, however, that following separate indications from East Yorkshire, the Tigers will not be signing the 30-year-old attacking midfielder.

Clubs ‘across the globe’ are also said to be interested in the ex-Rangers star as his future continues to remain in the air. The Argentinian side Atletico Talleres were strongly credited with a move for Windass while the USA club Real Salt Lake also emerged as candidates for his signature.

League Two star attracts Sunderland interest

Pompey’s soon-to-be Championship rivals Sunderland are interested in Notts County star, 27-year-old Macaulay Langstaff, joining the ever-growing list of potential suitors.

Taking to X, the sports journalist Darren Witcoop wrote: “Macaulay Langstaff has admirers but Championship clubs opted against signing the Notts County striker in January amid suggestions he would struggle to make the step up. Swansea among those watching developments this time around.”

The journalist then included Swansea, Sunderland and Middlesbrough in the closing hashtags, adding to previous reports from the Sunderland Echo that indicated the Wearside club had joined Boro, Derby County and Peterborough United in the teams currently watching Langstaff’s progress.

There has, as yet, been no indication from Langstaff’s current club as to whether they would see him or indeed how much for. The Sunderland Echo reported in January that the fee could be around £1.5 million. However, after a hugely impressive season in League Two in which he scored 28 goals, Notts County may be after more.