Portsmouth's eye-catching predicted starting XI after transfer window closes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It had already been a hectic summer transfer window for Portsmouth after John Mousinho’s men finally brought an end to the club’s long wait for a return to the Championship.
The celebrations from last season’s memorable League One title had not even come to an end by the time the preparations for the new campaign in the second tier got underway. The fruits of Mousinho’s labour have already come to fruition after the Pompey boss landed the likes of Oxford United winger Josh Murphy, Danish forward Elias Sorensen, QPR midfielder Andre Dozzell and former Fratton Park favourite Matt Ritchie.
The start to the Championship season has been solid rather than spectacular - but there is hope Mousinho may add further new additions to his squad before the summer transfer window comes to an end at 11pm on Friday night.
But how could the coming days play out at Fratton Park? We fired up Football Manager 2024, updated the Pompey squad to its present state and allowed the world’s most popular managerial simulation to predict what business Pompey could conduct.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.