Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey have been credited with making an approach for rising Newcastle United star Alex Murphy.

According to the i’s Northern Football Correspondent Mark Douglas, the Blues are among a number of Championship clubs who are interested in the centre-back.

But rather than simply keeping tabs on the Republic of Ireland under-21 international, it’s been reported Pompey have made contact with the Toon this summer over a possble move for the 20-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fratton Park outfit are keen to add the their central defensive options, with Connor Shaughnessy and Ryley Towler their only two specialists in the position as both Regan Poole and Tom McIntyre remain sidelined through injury.

Pompey were last week linked with a move for former Leeds United captain, but that was quickly shot down by head coach John Mosuinho.

Loan moves for Premier League youngsters is also something the Blues are currently exploring as the transfer window deadline looms. Middlesbrough winger Sammy Silvera remains their only loan signing to date, with the Blues having the capacity to add four more to their ranks.

Murphy, who hails from the same county in Ireland as Shaughnessy - Galway - made the move to Newcastle in July 2022. His first season at St James’ Park saw him feature 16 times in Premier League 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last term saw the ball-playing centre-back make his first-team debut as an 87th-substitute in Newcastle’s 4-1 Premier League win against Chelsea last November.

He made his second top-flight appearance in April as an 82nd-minute substitute in the Toon’s 5-1 thrashing of Sheffield United.

Murphy also featured in Newcastle’s two end of season friendlies against Spurs and the A-League All-Stars in Australia at the end of May - a tour which also saw Matt Ritchie make the trip Down Under before sealing his free-transfer move to Fratton Park.

Elias Sorensen is another ex-Toon player currently in the Pompey ranks.