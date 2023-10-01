News you can trust since 1877
League One predicted table as Portsmouth’s promotion chances compared to Bolton, Derby, Oxford and more

Portsmouth are sat at the top of the League One table following Saturday’s win at Wigan Athletic - but what are their chances of securing promotion this season?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 1st Oct 2023, 17:16 BST

It has been a remarkable first two months to the season for John Mousinho and his Portsmouth squad.

After falling behind in Saturday’s visit to Wigan Athletic, Pompey rallied and claimed all three points thanks to an equaliser from Regan Poole and a winner from Paddy Lane. That ensured Mousinho’s men remained unbeaten in ten league games and will head into Tuesday’s home game with Wycombe Wanderers looking for a fourth consecutive win.

More importantly, the Fratton Park faithful will roar on their side as they aim to maintain their place at the top of the League One table and take another step towards ending their seven-year stay in the third tier of English football.

The likes of Oxford United, Stevenage, Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United all remain within striking distance as they look to build on their own impressive runs of form - but how do Pompey’s promotion chances compare to their League One rivals?

1. How do Portsmouth’s promotion odds compare to their League One rivals?

Promotion odds: 1,500/1

2. Cheltenham Town

Promotion odds: 250/1

3. Burton Albion

Promotion odds: 150/1

4. Shrewsbury Town

