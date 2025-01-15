Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest Championship transfer stories as Pompey close in on signing number three.

John Mousinho’s immediate focus will be on this evening’s rearranged Championship trip to Blackburn Rovers as those above him work to finalise another promising arrival. But Portsmouth are not the only second-tier side looking to do business and below, the News has rounded up some of the latest transfer news from across the division.

Cannon recalled

Stoke City have suffered a major blow to their survival hopes after seeing top-scorer Tom Cannon recalled by parent club Leicester City. The striker scored nine Championship goals for the Potters, who sit three places and four points above Portsmouth, with no one else in Mark Robins’ squad above three for the campaign.

Bet 365 Stadium chiefs recalled on-loan Walsall frontman Nathan Lowe earlier this week and it seems that was to provide insurance, with Cannon now leaving. Leicester confirmed their decision to cut the striker’s loan spell short on Wednesday morning and confirmation from Stoke followed.

A statement from the Potters read: “The Republic of Ireland international scored 11 times for the Potters in 25 appearances in all competitions after arriving on the final day of the summer transfer window. Tom has our thanks for his commitment to the Stoke City cause during his loan spell with the Club. We wish him well for the future.”

Blades bid

Leicester aren’t expected to keep Cannon on board for long with widespread reports of interest from teams further up the Championship table. Promotion hopefuls Sheffield United were interested in the 22-year-old over summer and look to have come back in, with Football Insider claiming they have submitted a ‘formal’ £7million offer.

Blades boss Chris Wilder is keen to bring in attacking reinforcements this month, with talks also taking place for Ben Brereton Diaz. But a No.9 is also on the shopping list at Bramall Lane and that could see Cannon head to South Yorkshire.

Cannon joined Leicester in a £7m deal 18 months ago and the Premier League strugglers were thought to be keen on recouping that fee this month, with their player in high demand after an excellent spell at Stoke. Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday have also been linked with interest in the Republic of Ireland international, who looks set to drop back into the Championship before this month is out.

Cardiff ‘deal agreed’

Cardiff City are said to be closing in on Danish striker Yousef Salech with reports even suggesting a deal has been agreed with his current club, IK Sirius Fotboll. Swedish outlet Expressen claim the Bluebirds will pay around 45 million Swedish krona (£3.3m) for the 22-year-old, who has 11 goals in 27 Allsvenskan games so far this season.

WalesOnline has also reported on interest in Salech, with Cardiff thought to be closing in on their first signing of the month. Goals have been a problem for the struggling Welsh outfit this season, with only four teams across the division scoring fewer. The Bluebirds sit one place and one point above Portsmouth.